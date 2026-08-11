Justice Madlanga dismisses Adams’s excuses, accuses him of not taking commission seriously

National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams’s testimony before the Madlanga commission has been postponed until 19 August after he submitted his witness statement on the eve of his scheduled appearance.

Adams is a key witness in the commission’s investigation and is implicated in initiating a section 27 complaint that led to the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and several senior Crime Intelligence officials.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson told the commission on Tuesday that Adams’s late submission had left the legal team with insufficient time to prepare for questioning.

“We had hoped to be questioning Mr Adams today but, unfortunately, we are going to ask that his questioning be stood down to the 19th,” Chaskalson said.

He said the commission had been requesting a statement from Adams since October last year.

“Although we have been requesting a statement from Mr Adams since the 25th of October last year, it finally arrived last night,” he said.

A Rule 3 notice was sent to Adams on 3 October 2025, with a response requested by 25 October. Chaskalson said there had been lengthy correspondence between the commission and Adams about obtaining his statement.

The commission had agreed with Adams that his statement would be filed by 6 August, before his scheduled testimony on 10 August. Instead, the affidavit was received on the eve of his appearance.

Adams attributed the delay to problems with his parliamentary laptop.

“Parliament can confirm that I have a very problematic laptop. My laptop is either in for repairs or frozen,” he said.

He also told the commission that he had become aware of the Rule 3 notice only a few months ago.

Commission chairperson Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga questioned how Adams could perform his parliamentary duties while experiencing the problems he described.

“Is the laptop you are talking about the same laptop you are using for your parliamentary business?” Madlanga asked.

“It is,” Adams replied.

Madlanga pressed Adams on how he was able to function as an MP if his laptop was regularly unusable.

“I am struggling with it,” Adams said. “Half the time I don’t, half the time I have to walk to people for information or call up for information,” he said.

Madlanga said he found Adams’s explanation difficult to accept.

“I find that very hard to believe … that it’s only about three months back that you became aware that you got a Rule 3 notice from this commission,” Madlanga said.

Adams said that he had experienced continuous problems with his laptop for about 18 months and had tried to meet the deadline to submit his statement.

Madlanga, however, said Adams had had sufficient time to comply once he had become aware of the notice.

The chairperson accused Adams of not taking the commission seriously.

“What I will say is that it seems to me that you are not taking this commission seriously,” Madlanga said.

“Starting from now and going forward, you should not treat this commission the way you have thus far. Anything and everything you’ve said thus far is just totally unbelievable. I do not believe it.

“You are not taking us as a commission seriously. And I would dare say you are not even taking the people you are supposed to serve seriously,” Madlanga said.

Chaskalson said 19 August was the commission’s next available slot and that Adams had confirmed his availability. Adams was excused until then.

‘A delaying tactic’ Security analyst Andy Mashaile said he had expected Adams’s appearance to be delayed.

“I knew that he was not going to appear. Since he called the commissioners crooks, he will do anything not to appear,” Mashaile said.

He described the late submission of the statement as a delaying tactic and suggested Adams was reluctant to testify because he would have to account for the section 27 affidavit.

“He can’t explain it away; he can’t be arrogant; he can’t insult the commission,” Mashaile said.

“I will not be surprised when he turns sick and he will be seen walking outside a supermarket,” said Mashaile.

“He will suffer from panic attacks like the ones who started the Madlanga ward,” Mashaile said.

Mashaile alleged that Adams had been involved in preparing a false section 27 affidavit that resulted in officials being charged. Adams had known that police commissioner Fannie Masemola would be charged.

Mashaile said that if Adams failed to appear, his statement should be read into the record, as was done in the matter involving Feroz Khan, who is reportedly unconscious in hospital after an assassination attempt.