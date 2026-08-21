Bold enough to rewrite the industry

Instead of relying on polished presentations, Nkuna-Kgopa made a decision many entrepreneurs might avoid — she invited executives from a leading bank and the Industrial Development Corporation onto her factory floor. “There was a point where the business was in a very tight corner.”

It meant exposing every challenge: the machinery, the pressure of keeping production running and the uncertainty of scaling a young manufacturing business.

“It was a vulnerable thing to do. To let people see the machinery, the pressure, the reality of what it takes to keep production running instead of a polished slide deck.”

The gamble paid off. The visit secured the working capital that kept the factory operating at one of its most vulnerable moments.

Looking back, Nkuna-Kgopa believes her most difficult leadership decisions were never about business strategy. “They were about having the courage to be seen exactly as I was and trusting that honesty would move people more than a performance would.”

Today, the factory’s impact stretches beyond manufacturing.

Lindiwe Sanitary Pads employs 36 permanent staff members and as many as 93 workers during peak production periods.

Most of them are women from historically disadvantaged communities, many entering formal employment for the first time.

For Nkuna-Kgopa, commercial success and social impact are not competing priorities requiring careful balance. They are inseparable.

“I don’t see it as a balance. I see it as one engine with two outputs.”

Every commercially sold product strengthens the company’s Buy-to-Donate initiative, while every new employee represents another woman gaining access to stable employment.

“Commercial success isn’t separate from our mission — it’s the fuel for it,” she says. “If the business isn’t profitable, the mission doesn’t survive either.”

The philosophy has shaped the company’s expansion beyond South Africa. Rather than simply exporting the Lindiwe Sanitary Pads brand into neighbouring countries, Nkuna-Kgopa chose a different approach.

Through a partnership with Young Women of Africa (YWoA), the company works with women entrepreneurs across 11 African countries to establish and own their own sanitary pad brands.The strategy shifts ownership rather than concentrating it.

“If I only grow my company, I’ve built one success story,” she says. “If I build a model that creates more women-owned brands, I’ve built an industry.”

For Nkuna-Kgopa, the distinction matters. The goal has never been to dominate the market. It has been to change who participates in it.

The ripple effects are visible.

In 2026 alone, more than 100 000 schoolgirls received a year’s supply of sanitary pads through government partnerships and the Buy-to-Donate initiative. The company also supports programmes that help rescue girls from child marriage and female genital mutilation, enabling them to return to school.

The interventions reflect Nkuna-Kgopa’s belief that menstrual dignity cannot exist in isolation from broader questions of safety, education and economic opportunity.

She has previously described her ambition as building “an empire” but she is quick to explain that the empire she imagines is not centred on one business carrying her name.

“It was never meant to be one company with my name on the door. It was always meant to be a movement of women-owned manufacturing across this continent.”

Today, the movement stretches across 11 African countries. She hopes it will reach 38 in three years.

Recognition through the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award provides greater visibility but she views it primarily as a platform from which to advocate for structural change.

South Africa, she says, has the manufacturing capability to produce more sanitary products locally. What is missing is consistent support for women-led manufacturers.

Government procurement, shesays, should prioritise locally manufactured, women-owned products as standard policy. Investors need to stop treating women-led manufacturing as a risky social project.

“They need to fund manufacturing infrastructure for women-led businesses with the same seriousness they’d apply to any other industrial sector. Not as a charity case but as a commercially sound bet.”

Consumers also hold power.

“Every time someone chooses a locally made, women-owned product over an imported one, they are voting for jobs to exist in their own communities.”

It is an argument rooted in experience. Nkuna-Kgopa has demonstrated that women can build competitive manufacturing businesses capable of producing at industrial scale. The challenge now, she says,

is ensuring that the systems surrounding the businesses evolve just as quickly.

“We’ve proved the model works,” she says. “What we need now is for the systems around us to match the ambition we’ve shown.”

For the woman who refused to let a passing remark disappear, there is much work ahead.