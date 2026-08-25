Brown Mogotsi allegedly planned to disguise himself as a correctional officer and escape

Security measures in prisons have come under the spotlight after the state alleged that self-described political-fixer Brown Mogotsi planned to disguise himself as a correctional services official and escape from the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The allegation was made during Mogotsi’s fourth attempt to secure bail today.

The state is opposing his release and says the alleged escape plan adds to concerns that he could be a flight risk if granted bail.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says security is a key part of its work, with its correctional centres required to maintain safe and secure environments.

The department has also increased security operations to prevent escapes and the smuggling of illegal items into correctional facilities. Recent DCS operations have included more searches and tighter security measures at correctional centres.

According to an affidavit by investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Alfred Odendaal, police received information about the alleged plan on the morning of 20 August.

Odendaal said he had received a call at 7.29am from Colonel David Masenya of the Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre, who allegedly told him that Mogotsi planned to escape from court that day.

The plan, according to the affidavit, was for Mogotsi to disguise himself in a correctional services uniform and walk out of the court cells.

Odendaal said he had arranged surveillance at the court after receiving the information.

The information had also been passed to officials responsible for escorting Mogotsi to court.

Odendaal said the head of Medium B at the Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre had been informed of the alleged plan and ordered additional security measures. Mogotsi had later been brought to court in leg irons.

Odendaal said Mogotsi had been removed from the vehicle transporting him to court and the leg irons placed around his ankles to reduce the risk of an escape. The officials escorting him had also reportedly been warned about the alleged plan.

However, the state has not yet placed the full report about the alleged escape plan before the court.

State prosecutor, Thami Mpekana, told the court that the report from Masenya was being prepared and would support the information contained in Odendaal’s affidavit.

Mogotsi’s lawyer, advocate Nthabiseng Mohomane, did not oppose the postponement but said the absence of the report made it difficult for the defence to respond fully to the new allegations.

She asked the court to set a final date by which the state must provide the report.

The alleged escape plan emerged as the state opposed Mogotsi’s latest bail application.

His legal team argues that new and material facts should allow his release. These include new addresses where he would live if he was granted bail. Mogotsi’s wife has reportedly moved to a new address where he could stay, while his defence also proposed another Johannesburg address belonging to a family friend.

The state questioned whether the arrangements would be enough to ensure that Mogotsi remained available for his trial.

The investigating officer also raised concerns about Mogotsi’s changing residential arrangements.

The state argued that because he had provided different addresses, there was a risk he could move again and avoid standing trial.

Mogotsi has been in custody since his arrest in May. He faces charges of perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public place and attempting to bribe the investigating officer.

The charges are linked to allegations that Mogotsi staged an assassination attempt against himself in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in November last year. The state alleges that he fired 11 shots at his own vehicle before reporting that unknown attackers had shot at him.

Mogotsi has denied the allegations against him.

He has not escaped from custody and has not been convicted of attempting to escape. The alleged plan remains an allegation and the full Correctional Services report is outstanding.