Matlala denies links to alleged Big Five cartel leaders Msibi and Motsumi

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has continued to deny having links to alleged leaders of the Big Five cartel, telling the Madlanga Commission that although he knew Steven Motsumi and had known Jotham “Mswazi” Msibi, he never had a close relationship with either of them.

Matlala said that although Msibi had regarded him as a son, their relationship was not close. He merely provided security services to the older man.

Matlala is alleged to have succeeded Msibi and Motsumi as the leader of the Big Five cartel.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello presented WhatsApp chats in which Matlala and Msibi discuss various business ventures.

The chats show Matlala sharing payment notifications that references Hangwani Maumela — a central figure in the Tembisa Hospital procurement scandal — documents relating to the purchase of a jet, a proposal for a lounge at OR Tambo International Airport and discussions about selling a vehicle.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned Matlala about the WhatsApp exchanges with Msibi, which she said suggested their relationship went beyond that of a security service provider and client.

“You testified previously that your only relationship with Mr Msibi was your VIP Cat Protection and the protection services that you provide to him. Are you prepared to accept that these chats that you've been going through with Ms Sello in fact indicate that you have more than that as a relationship with him?” Baloyi asked.

“It is not an accurate reflection of what you gave us at first, that it was all there was, as a service provider and no more. That in fact your relationship was more than that. Are you prepared to accept that?”

Matlala replied that he had merely been updating Msibi about his new business projects.

“Yes, commissioner, I just didn't say that. I also said that most of the time I'll go be with him. He even called me a son. But he was not my friend; that's what I said. I said also I didn't have any business with him except me rendering security services for him,” Matlala said.

Msibi, who was a founding member of the South African National Taxi Council, died in January 2024 after a short illness. He has been identified before the commission as an alleged leader of the Big Five cartel.

The commission has heard evidence alleging that the cartel operated as a structured criminal network with links to state institutions, the private sector and politicians.

Matlala said that although he had once borrowed a speedboat from Msibi, they had not been close.

“I think my definition of a relationship is something else,” Matlala said. “I cannot say because I called him or he borrowed me a speedboat or I sent him a WhatsApp, then we have more than a relationship. I know people who had more of a relationship with Mr Msibi and I cannot compare that with what I had with him.”

He finally conceded that he had dealings with Msibi beyond security services, including an attempt to jointly purchase an aircraft.

Matlala also denied having extensive business dealings with another alleged Big Five cartel leader, Steve Motsumi.

Motsumi is the founder of Motsumi Bros Investment Group and owner of Vhazwimi Security & Protection Services, with business interests spanning construction, money lending, mining and the taxi industry.

He has been described as a powerful and influential figure whom some police officers were allegedly afraid to name.

“I confirm that I know Mr Motsumi and that I have done a commercial transaction with him wherein his company had lent and advanced one of my companies an amount of R5 million,” Matlala said.

He said Motsumi had lent him amounts totalling R20 million as start-up capital for the Medicare24 contract. He said he had repaid the loans and maintained that his relationship with Motsumi was limited to business.

Matlala has previously told the commission that Msibi had introduced him to Motsumi.

Evidence presented to the commission showed that police officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi acted as a middleman between Matlala, Motsumi and suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.