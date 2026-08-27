Fifth arrest warrant adds to Mkhwanazi’s mounting legal troubles

Julius Mkhwanazi’s legal troubles deepened this afternoon when the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief was served with a fifth arrest warrant at the Brakpan Magistrates’ Court.

Mkhwanazi was in court for his bail application on the 2022 murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense when the warrant was served. The new warrant is linked to the separate blue-lights investigation involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The warrant of arrest was served shortly after the Brakpan proceedings concluded for the day.

The latest case centres on four luxury vehicles linked to Matlala’s security company, Cat Protection Services. Investigators allege that two BMWs, a Mercedes-Benz and a Volkswagen were irregularly registered as City of Ekurhuleni vehicles and fitted with blue emergency lights. Mkhwanazi is alleged to have unlawfully approved the fitting of the lights.

The allegations have previously come under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where Mkhwanazi rejected claims that he authorised the use of blue lights on Matlala’s vehicles. “Blue lights were never a plan,” Mkhwanazi told the commission when questioned about the arrangement. He said the vehicles were being considered as part of a donation process and maintained that they had not been received by the EMPD.

The new warrant was served as Mkhwanazi remained in custody over the Mbense murder case. He and five co-accused are applying for bail in the Brakpan court, where they face charges arising from Mbense’s alleged abduction and murder. The State has opposed their release.

Thursday’s proceedings included continued questioning of IPID lead investigator Nomsa Masuku. The defence challenged the State’s evidence against former police sergeant Bhekokwakhe Sibande and questioned whether his presence at Mbense’s home established his involvement in the alleged murder.

The defence has also challenged the State’s reliance on common purpose, arguing that the prosecution must establish the individual role of each accused. During cross-examination, Masuku conceded that there was no evidence of an agreement to commit the crime in relation to a meeting the State had relied on in its case.

Mkhwanazi has not been convicted of any of the offences contained in the new warrant. He has denied wrongdoing in the blue-lights matter and the allegations will still have to be tested in court.