Jordaan fraud case back in court amid delay fight

The protracted fraud case against Danny Jordaan, the South African Football Association president, and his co-accused returns to the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today, 27 August 2026.

Jordaan, Safa chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo, former acting chief executive Russell Paul, businessman Trevor Neethling and the entity Grit Communications face charges of fraud, theft and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft involving more than R1 million. The accused were arrested in late 2024 and remain out on R20 000 bail each.

The state alleges that between 2014 and 2018 the accused improperly used Safa resources. Central to the case is a December 2017 service-level agreement that Jordaan allegedly signed and backdated with Grit Communications for public-relations and communications services. Prosecutors say the deal was concluded without proper Safa board approval and was intended to protect Jordaan’s personal image, particularly amid earlier rape allegations.

It is further alleged that Jordaan procured security services for his personal benefit under the guise of Safa business and Hluyo authorised related payments despite knowing the agreements were unauthorised. Paul is accused of colluding in the arrangements.

The matter has remained stuck in the pre-trial phase since the arrests. Multiple postponements have occurred, including a May 2026 appearance that set today’s date so the defence could respond to the state’s heads of argument on a Section 342A application alleging unreasonable delay.

The National Prosecuting Authority has repeatedly stated it is trial-ready.

Jordaan and Hluyo have also challenged the legality of a March 2024 search-and-seizure operation at Safa House, seeking to have the case struck from the roll.

Prosecutor Moagi Malebati previously voiced frustration at the pace of proceedings, warning that continued delays linked to football calendars could push the case deep into the future. Jordaan has remained Safa president throughout, even as the association prepares for elective congress processes and faces other governance and parliamentary scrutiny.

Today’s appearance is expected to address the outstanding applications. Whether the court advances towards trial or grants further relief will be closely watched by those concerned about accountability in South African football administration. The case continues to cast a shadow over the leadership of the country’s football governing body.

Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.