Motlanthe warns warns trust deficit, policy mismatch are undermining SA’s economy

“It depends on credibility and trust, what others believe is South Africa’s agenda in light of our official policy of non-alignment.

“Our case before the International Court of Justice on the Palestinian genocide is an example of where our agenda is questioned. But we must also recognise the limits of our own position.”

South Africa, Jonas said, was important in Africa, “but it is not Africa”.

“We have capabilities and constitutional legitimacy but also domestic failures that weaken our authority.”

He described Canada as “an important interlocutor”, noting that it was not the same kind of middle power but that was precisely why the dialogue was useful.

“Canada brings governance capabilities, investment institutions, energy and critical minerals capacity, security relationships and a tradition of middle-power diplomacy. South

Africa brings an African location experience in Global South coalition-building and a direct stake in reforming institutions that often fail developing countries.”

The opportunity was not to pretend that the interests of the two countries were identical.

“It is to ask where they overlap: human rights, development finance, climate resilience, critical minerals, food and energy security, democratic institutions, peace, security, digital infrastructure, taxation and reform of multilateral institutions,” he said.

South Africa and Canada “should appreciate each other’s strengths and the increased trade potential”.

“There should also be more strategic alignment among like-minded nations on principles and values we believe are fundamental to the human condition,” Jonas said.

James Christoff, the Canadian high commissioner to South Africa, said multilateralism was a cornerstone of its foreign policy, “rooted in our emphasis on cooperation through shared rules, international law and global institutions like the United Nations to manage security, trade and global challenges”.

Christoff said Canada’s diplomacy and leadership at the United Nations and in other multilateral institutions such as the G7 and G20 gave “a strong voice to Canadian principles and values on the world stage”.

“Canada greatly valued the close coordination with South Africa last year where we supported one another to advance a number of initiatives, as Canada hosted the G7 and South Africa hosted the G20,” he said.

“Although already blessed with a very good bilateral relationship, the prevailing winds of the day have had both countries looking at where we can take our relationship to another level.”

Canada invited Ramaphosa to attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, while Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

More broadly, although not holding identical views, Canada and South Africa also share an interest in multilateral reform and institutional strengthening, said Christoff.

“Canada’s increased emphasis on sovereignty, solidarity and sustainable development, resonates with South Africa’s long-standing calls for UN and global-financial-system reform.

“In that vein, the opportunity is there for both countries to work together to serve as a bridge between the Global North and South within the G20, the Commonwealth and on global governance reform writ large.”

Canada and South Africa “are resource-rich countries and key players in the mining sector, would be an understatement”.

“We sit together at the crossroads of one of the most important issues confronting governments today: critical mineral supply chains. Canada has expertise across the mining lifecycle — from exploration and geological surveying to financing, engineering and environmental management.

“One area where Canada has developed considerable experience is mining governance and the systems that support responsible conduct and investment.

“Clear, transparent and accessible information about mineral rights, helps governments manage resources effectively and additionally provides investors with confidence and predictability,” Christoff said.