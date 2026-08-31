SARB launches new R2 coins honouring Charlotte Maxeke and 1956 Women’s March

South Africans will soon see the faces of Charlotte Maxeke and the women of the historic 1956 Women’s March on two commemorative R2 circulation coins launched by the South African Reserve Bank.

The coins were recently launched at the SARB’s head office in Pretoria, with one marking 125 years since Maxeke became the first black South African woman to graduate with a university degree, while the other commemorates 70 years since more than 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against apartheid pass laws.

The coins form part of the Milestones of Freedom programme launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June.

Importantly, they are the first South African commemorative circulation coins to feature women. Unlike collector coins, they are intended for everyday use and remain legal tender at their face value of R2.

SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago said currency could play a role in shaping how a country remembers its history.

“Currency also has public meaning. It is one of the ways in which a nation tells the world whom it represents, what it stands for and what it remembers,” he said.

He said the coins were intended to address the historical overlooking of women’s contributions.

“Too often, women’s leadership, sacrifice and achievements are overlooked. By placing Charlotte Maxeke and the women of 1956 on our circulation coins, we affirm that women’s contributions are central to the story of South Africa.”