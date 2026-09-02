Brown Mogotsi’s fourth bail bid postponed until 11 September

Brown Mogotsi ’s fourth attempt to secure bail has been postponed until 11 September.

Tuesday’s proceedings in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court focused on his denial that he planned to escape from custody.

Mogotsi, an alleged political fixer, took the witness stand during the latest bail application, which is being brought on the basis of what his defence describes as new facts.

The state has opposed his release and previously alleged that Mogotsi planned to escape from the court holding cells on 20 August while disguised as a Correctional Services official. The department of correctional services was expected to provide a report on the alleged plot.

Mogotsi rejected the allegation, telling the court that an escape had never crossed his mind.

“I have never attempted [an escape], Your Worship,” he said, adding that his public profile would make such an attempt particularly difficult.

He said he did not believe he would “even cross the tar road” because his continued detention was known.

He questioned the circumstances surrounding the security measures taken against him on 20 August.

Mogotsi said that before he was transported to court, an unfamiliar police officer had ordered that his legs be cuffed. He said he had never seen the officer before and had not seen him again after the incident.

He argued that the prison authorities’ treatment of him did not support the state’s version. He said his privileges, including visitation and access to the prison tuck shop, had not been withdrawn.

“The prison rules are very stringent,” Mogotsi told the court, adding that an attempted escape would be regarded as one of the most serious violations by correctional authorities.

He also accused the investigating officer of having a personal agenda against him.

The state disputed Mogotsi’s interpretation of the evidence and requested transcripts from his previous appearances. The transcripts are expected to help establish what evidence had been placed before the court and how Mogotsi had interpreted it.

The court granted the postponement, with the bail application set to resume on 11 September. Mogotsi remains in custody.

He faces charges including perjury, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.