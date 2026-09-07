Jub Jub’s arrest warrant struck off the roll after he appears in court

Media personality and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye’s outstanding arrest warrant has been struck off the court roll after his brief appearance in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Maarohanye appeared for his firearm-related criminal case. The matter was postponed until 17 September 2026. He is out on R5 000 bail.

The warrant had been issued after Maarohanye failed to appear in court on 24 August. His legal representatives told the court that he had been unable to attend because of ill health. The court had held the warrant over until his next appearance rather than immediately enforcing it.

With Maarohanye appearing in court earlier today, the warrant was subsequently struck off the roll.

The case relates to an alleged confrontation between Maarohanye and an e-hailing driver in Edenvale in June. According to allegations before the court, the confrontation followed an accusation that the driver was romantically involved with Maarohanye’s partner.

The musician faces charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and pointing an object likely to make another person believe it was a firearm. The National Prosecuting Authority has previously said the state was ready to proceed with the prosecution.

The NPA has also said that a pellet gun was seized from Maarohanye’s residence during the investigation.