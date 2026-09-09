Standard Bank sees property ‘purple patch’ as it joins forces with Java Capital

Standard Bank expects South Africa’s property market to enter a “purple patch” over the next two to four years, even as weak economic growth, high borrowing costs and failing municipal infrastructure continue to cloud the outlook.

The bank is positioning itself for an anticipated increase in investment and deal-making through a partnership with Java Capital, the corporate finance advisory firm that has played a prominent role in South Africa’s listed property sector.

Andrew Robinson, sector head of real estate at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking, told a media roundtable in Sandton that stronger balance sheets and renewed demand for particular classes of property were creating opportunities.

“We see a purple patch coming in the real estate sector for the next 24 to 48 months,” he said.

Capital was increasingly being directed towards assets supported by structural demand, including logistics facilities, data centres and student accommodation. Retail property was also returning to favour, while prospects for offices remained heavily dependent on location and tenant demand.

There is evidence of a recovery, although it is uneven. South Africa’s national office vacancy rate fell to a post-pandemic low of 12.1% in the second quarter of 2026, according to the latest South African Property Owners Association survey. But Johannesburg continues to carry more vacant office space than stronger markets such as Cape Town.

Listed property has also regained some ground after the severe pressure experienced during the pandemic and the subsequent rise in interest rates. South African real estate investment trusts were up 2.4% for the first eight months of 2026, although the sector lost 5% in August alone, illustrating that the recovery is far from assured.

Recent transactions point to renewed appetite. Dipula Properties announced a R2 billion acquisition of nine shopping centres in September, while property companies including Fortress and Hyprop have raised capital for acquisitions and development.

But the optimism sits uneasily alongside the wider economy. South Africa’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter, ending six consecutive quarters of growth. Gross fixed capital formation, which includes investment in buildings and other fixed assets, also declined by 0.2%, according to Statistics South Africa.

Financing conditions may be more predictable than during the sharp interest-rate increases of previous years, but money remains expensive. The South African Reserve Bank’s policy rate stands at 7% and the prime lending rate at 10.5%. The Reserve Bank raised the policy rate in May and left it unchanged in July as higher fuel costs pushed inflation upwards.

Robinson said the property sector’s next phase would require access to capital beyond conventional bank loans and listed equity markets.

“The capital required to unlock this next phase of growth can’t only come from traditional sources,” he said.

“The ability to connect high-quality opportunities to different pools of capital and structure innovative solutions around specific needs, is vital.”

The partnership with Java Capital is intended to give Standard Bank a broader role in property transactions. Rather than entering only when a client requires a loan, the bank wants to become involved earlier, when an acquisition, disposal or capital-raising strategy is being developed.

The platform will initially focus on South African real estate, infrastructure-linked assets and other “real assets” — physical assets capable of producing long-term income.

It will combine Standard Bank’s balance sheet, African network and financing capacity with Java Capital’s corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets expertise.

The companies said the offering would include strategic advice, debt and equity raising, mezzanine and structured finance, private capital and selected co-investment opportunities.

Justin Bothner, Standard Bank CIB’s head of investment banking for South Africa, said the challenge was no longer simply securing finance.

It was also about identifying viable opportunities, structuring transactions correctly and connecting them with the appropriate source of capital.

“As capital markets evolve, clients increasingly need partners who can combine strategic advice, execution certainty and access to capital,” Bothner said.

“By combining Java Capital’s origination and advisory strengths with Standard Bank’s financing and execution capabilities, we can respond to these shifts and requirements in a much more integrated way.”

For Standard Bank, the partnership offers earlier access to transactions originating from Java Capital’s relationships in the property sector. It also expands the range of advisory and capital-raising services from which the bank can earn fees.

Standard Bank’s interim results show the commercial opportunity. Arrangement, guarantee and knowledge-based fees increased by 8% in the first half of 2026, partly because of stronger deal origination in energy, infrastructure and real estate.

For Java Capital, the partnership adds Standard Bank’s funding and distribution capacity to a business built principally around specialist advice and transaction execution.

Java Capital founding director Andrew Brooking said a good transaction would generally attract capital, but the money was not always available when the deal needed to be completed.

Public markets could raise large amounts efficiently, but their volatility meant the window for issuing shares or raising other capital could close quickly. Private funding was more flexible but could take longer to mobilise.

“In the current competitive world, if you have a good deal, you need to be able to execute it with certainty,” Brooking said.

“This requires derisking it. The partnership with Standard Bank provides this ability to derisk deals and offer certainty and execution capability to clients.”

Brooking said private and public capital should not be viewed as competitors. Pension funds, asset managers, family offices and other private investors could provide long-term funding for assets producing stable income, particularly when listed markets were unreceptive.

Java Capital director Thys de Beer said the arrangement would retain the firm’s specialist approach and existing client relationships while bringing the different advisory, financing and execution teams together behind the scenes.

The partnership also comes as investors reassess Johannesburg, where political instability, deteriorating infrastructure and unreliable municipal services have placed pressure on property values.

Robinson said Johannesburg remained fundamental to the office, logistics and residential markets and was too important to the national economy to be disregarded.

“The bottom line is that we have to get Joburg right,” he said.

Brooking argued that the city’s difficulties had also created an opportunity for patient investors.

“We’re in front of experienced, long-term investors all the time and what comes up often is that the long-term smart money would probably be loading up on Johannesburg right now,” he said.

“In the long run, to be buying Joburg property now — and really at any time — is a value proposition that over time will work out.”

The argument rests on the expectation that Johannesburg will eventually stabilise because of its economic importance. It does not remove the immediate risks facing investors or the cost of rehabilitating distressed buildings and compensating for failing public services.

Nor is the scale of the new platform yet clear. Standard Bank and Java Capital have not disclosed the financial terms of their partnership, the amount of capital available for co-investment or any transactions already secured.

The “purple patch” forecast will therefore be tested not only by improving market sentiment but by whether the partnership can convert available capital into completed deals in an economy where investment is still contracting.