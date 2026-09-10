Mchunu link battle splits police inquiry

"What evidence do we have for that?" he asked. "What is factual and what was put before us is that it was Minister Mchunu who called upon the audit team to audit this contract, then an irregularity was found and when it was reported back to him, the minister then gave a directive that the contract must be cancelled."

Sauls said the disputes in the SAPS had started when the contract was cancelled, eventually leading Matlala to approach former police minister Bheki Cele and Mkhwanazi for assistance with it.

Former KZN Hawks head Lesetja Senona had organised a meeting between Matlala and Mkhwanazi. At that meeting, Mkhwanazi said Matlala acted as a whistleblower and informed him about the Big Five cartel and regular payments made to deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya by taxi boss Jotham "King Mswazi" Msibi.

Matlala denied that. He told the Madlanga commission that Mkhwanazi had known about the Big Five cartel and payments made to Sibiya.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane cautioned the ad hoc committee against making findings that were not supported by evidence presented during the inquiry.

"We didn't get any evidence about the relationship between Mr Matlala and Minister Mchunu," he said.

The DA, however, said the absence of communication between Matlala and Mchunu did not remove concerns that an intermediary, such as Mogotsi, could have acted or received funds on the minister's behalf.

The committee concluded that the evidence did not establish a corrupt agreement between Mchunu, Matlala and Mogotsi. However, it found that the R360 million Medicare24 contract was characterised by serious irregularities and failures in the bid adjudication process. The report also said the contract had a "fronting-related feature [in] the commercial arrangement".

The DA said Mchunu's close relationship with Mogotsi warranted further scrutiny than was possible during the inquiry.

Mchunu and Mogotsi have acknowledged meeting while working on a case involving the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The MK Party said Mchunu had afforded Mogotsi "extraordinary access and influence without providing a satisfactory explanation for the nature of their relationship".

"The MKP submitted that the committee finds that Mr Brown Mogotsi exercised influence disproportionate to any official role performed by him and that this created a perception of improper influence over policing matters and executive decision-making," the party said.

Sangoni rejected that, saying there was no evidence that Mogotsi had influenced Mchunu.

Mathys countered that an expert witness had testified that Mogotsi had once been invited to Mchunu's home office to discuss a mining protest, demonstrating Mogotsi's influence over the minister.

Sangoni said the meeting was instead about Mchunu seeking Mogotsi's assistance in organising the mining community for a meeting.

"There was no evidence ever presented to us that states that Brown Mogotsi would say to the minister: 'This and that must be done,' and it was done, which would translate to influence," Sangoni said.

Skosana said Mchunu had initially denied knowing Mogotsi despite evidence that they had met and had both been involved in the CR17 presidential campaign.

Sauls added that although the pair later conceded that they were "comrades", that did not constitute influence over Mchunu.

In its draft report, the committee said there was not enough evidence implicating national police commissioner Fannie Masemola for fraud and corruption in the contract. Masemola has been added as Matlala's 16th co-accused for contravening the Financial Management Act as the SAPS chief financial officer.