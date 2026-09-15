Mkhwanazi granted R10 000 bail in one case but remains in custody while awaiting ruling on murder case

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted R10 000 bail in the latest blue-lights corruption case. However, he will remain behind bars while he awaits the outcome of a separate bail application linked to the murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Mkhwanazi appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the court granted him bail in the matter involving allegations of fraud and corruption linked to the installation of blue lights on private vehicles.

His co-accused, Ekurhuleni fleet manager Chris Steyn and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, remain in custody.

In the separate case, Mkhwanazi and five co-accused are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice in connection with the 2022 death of Mbense, whose body was allegedly dumped at a dam near Nigel.

The Mbense matter returns to the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the court is expected to deliver judgment on the bail applications of Mkhwanazi and his five co-accused. The bail arguments were concluded last week.

The latest bail ruling adds another layer to the questions surrounding Mkhwanazi’s multiple bail applications.

Pupil advocate Bonga Khubeka previously said an accused person being out on bail in another matter could be disclosed to the court but it was not automatically one of the elements that determined whether bail should be granted.