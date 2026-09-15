Police confirm recovery of eighth body in Ekurhuleni

An eighth woman’s body has been recovered in Ekurhuleni, bringing to eight the number discovered in the metro over the past two months.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane said one person had been arrested in connection with one of the killings in July, while police were pursuing another person of interest.

A R400,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a breakthrough in the investigation.

Police said it remained premature to speculate about a pattern and had not established that all eight deaths were linked.

A dedicated police team has been established to investigate the deaths and determine whether the cases are linked.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia assured residents and the victims’ families that every effort would be made to find those responsible.

“I want to give the people of Ekurhuleni and the families the assurance that we will leave no stone unturned to bring the culprits to book,” Cachalia said.

Police had earlier been investigating the deaths of seven women whose bodies were found in different parts of Ekurhuleni since July. Several of the victims were found naked or partially clothed.

The cases have caused widespread fear and outrage, particularly among women, and prompted calls for greater police visibility and urgent action against gender-based violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier directed the police to prioritise the investigation, saying the killings had created fear and uncertainty in affected communities.