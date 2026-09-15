Runners honour women killed as Ekurhuleni probe widens

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana said she was found without clothing apart from her underwear. Her death would be examined alongside the other cases so that investigators did not “leave anything” out.

Earlier on Tuesday, the body of a woman, believed to be about 35, was found outside a clinic in Kwa-Thema, Springs. She was naked and in an advanced state of decomposition. On Monday, a passerby found another woman partially clothed on the side of a road in Olifantsfontein.

Five women’s bodies were recovered in Ekurhuleni in the space of a week, raising fears that one person or a group could be responsible.

Police have not confirmed that all seven deaths are linked or that a serial killer is operating in the area. A multidisciplinary task team, including specialists from the police’s Investigative Psychology Section, is examining the dockets, victim profiles, locations and possible patterns.

“We are still investigating whether we are dealing with one suspect or a group of men,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

The cases date from 15 July, when a 37-year-old woman was found naked and bound with cable ties in Rhodesfield. A suspect, reported to be her boyfriend, was arrested two days later.

A 32-year-old woman was found partially clothed on 24 August. Another woman’s decomposed body was discovered on 10 September, followed by Moselakgomo’s body on 12 September and the discoveries in Olifantsfontein and Kwa-Thema. The Clayville death, although discovered earlier, was added to the investigation on Tuesday.

Police have said most of the victims who could be assessed were sexually assaulted. Several were found naked or partially clothed but investigators have not established a common motive.

The deaths have raised questions about when the authorities first suspected a pattern and why communities were not warned earlier.

Run With Sole founder Tumi Sole said residents learnt about the earlier deaths only after Moselakgomo disappeared.

“At the very least, a warning should have been sent out,” he said.

Sole joined other runners outside Kempton Park police station on Monday to demand greater protection for women.

Police have since advised women to run in groups, avoid isolated areas and take additional precautions. Women’s rights organisations say this again places the responsibility for preventing violence on women, who already plan their movements around the risk of attack.

The Commission for Gender Equality has called for an urgent safety audit of the affected areas. It wants officials to assess lighting, surveillance, pedestrian and public transport routes, neglected spaces, police visibility and access to emergency assistance.

“Women should not have to be killed before an area receives heightened attention,” commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi said.

The City of Ekurhuleni activated its joint operations centre on Monday and said it would increase metro police visibility in Kempton Park and Rhodesfield, particularly in the early morning and late afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had been briefed by the police minister and acting national police commissioner and had directed them to prioritise the investigation.

“These incidents are causing fear and uncertainty in our communities and especially among women,” he said. “No stone will be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Ramaphosa appealed to the public to provide information that could help investigators. Anyone with information or who is missing a relative or friend was asked to contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike at 082 465 7249.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia described the deaths as deeply disturbing.

The killings come less than a year after gender-based violence and femicide was classified as a national disaster. Yet 569 women were murdered between April and June this year and another 1 052 survived attempted murder. Of the 9 201 rapes reported during the quarter, 8 814 involved women and children.