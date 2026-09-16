House to Let: Ramaphosa and Mashatile both off work due to Ill health

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, Paul Mashatile, have both been declared medically unfit to carry out their official duties due to ill health.

On Wednesday, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa had been booked off from public engagements after returning from the BRICS Summit in India on Monday. He had been advised by his medical team to rest and recover.

“Where possible, the President has asked the respective Ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Mashatile announced in a statement that he had recently undergone a minor medical procedure. He said he was pleased to share that his recovery was progressing well and that he was regaining strength each day.

“On the advice of my doctors, I will continue resting until advised otherwise while work and delegated responsibilities continue to be undertaken by the capable team in my office, together with other stakeholders in government, business and other sectors,” his statement read.

Mashatile has been ill for some time, and it is still unclear when he will resume his duties.

“I wish to thank my family, the medical team who continue to care for me, my team in the office, my colleagues in government, and in the ANC, and most importantly, President Ramaphosa and all South Africans who have sent messages of support. Your prayers and encouragement have been a source of strength.