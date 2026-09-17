AgriSETA targets agricultural skills to tackle youth unemployment and food insecurity

South Africa’s agricultural skills development agency says it wants to expand opportunities for young people in the sector as the country grapples with widespread food insecurity and youth unemployment.

AgriSETA chief executive Fanny Phetla told the Mail & Guardian this week that the agency was determined to create opportunities for social, economic and employment growth in agro-enterprises through education, training and development.

“This we are doing through relevant, quality and accessible education, training and development in primary and secondary agriculture, in conjunction with stakeholders in agriculture,” Phetla said.

AgriSETA supports skills development and projects in the agricultural sector, working with agricultural colleges and government departments.

“AgriSETA continues to fulfil its role in the agriculture sector according to its mandate, through skills development and empowerment,” he said. “The agricultural sector is central to livelihoods, economic development and food security, with skills development playing an important role in strengthening the sector.”

Phetla said AgriSETA had achieved between 85% and 95% of its performance targets over the past five years, in line with its service level agreement with the department of higher education and training. The agency was working towards achieving all its targets.

AgriSETA services were open to all young people in South Africa, he said. “The youth are encouraged to visit our website and to look out for accredited training providers.

“There is a comprehensive list on our website and young people can apply for bursaries via TVETs and agricultural colleges for AgriSETA-funded programmes, all done via the department of agriculture bursaries scheme.”

Those already employed could approach their employers about AgriSETA-funded bursaries, learnerships and work-integrated learning.

But attracting young people to agriculture remains a challenge. AgriSETA provided career guidance to school learners from grades 8 to 12, including visually and hearing-impaired students, Phetla said.

The agency also uses WhatsApp booklets and online podcasts to make career guidance more accessible. Phetla said agricultural training should combine classroom learning with practical experience on farms, in agribusinesses, cooperatives and food-processing companies.

“By creating pathways into decent agricultural work, young people with a passion for agriculture, who would like to make it a career, can choose from many professions covering low-level skills to PhDs.

“The list is endless, and as a start, we encourage future agriculturalists and artisans to focus on scarce skills such as irrigation, soil management, climate-smart farming, food processing, storage management, digital farming practices and solutions.”