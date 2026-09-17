State continues grilling Kekana as Matlala trial resumes

The State is continuing to grill Musa Kekana in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday as his cross-examination resumes in the trial-within-a-trial in the Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala case.

Kekana is back on the witness stand as prosecutors challenge his version of events and test his credibility. The State is expected to conclude its cross-examination as the court considers whether evidence obtained during his arrest can be admitted in the main attempted-murder case.

The questioning has focused on what the State says are contradictions in Kekana’s evidence. Prosecutors have challenged his account of his medical history as well as his evidence relating to a Hyundai i20 found at his property. The vehicle was linked to firearms recovered during the investigation.

The State has put its version of events to Kekana during the cross-examination, while he has disputed parts of the evidence presented to him. Prosecutors have accused him of giving contradictory evidence and tailoring his testimony, allegations that Kekana has rejected.

The latest questioning forms part of a broader challenge to Kekana’s account of what happened around his arrest and the events that followed. His evidence is being tested before the court decides whether it can be admitted into the main case.

The trial-within-a-trial is not dealing with whether Matlala and his co-accused are guilty of the attempted murder charges. The immediate issue is whether the evidence obtained following Kekana’s arrest was lawfully obtained and can be used at the main trial.