At least 124 environmental defenders killed globally in 2025

At least 124 land and environmental defenders were killed around the world in 2025, with 85% of the documented killings occurring in Latin America, according to a new report by Global Witness.

The killings bring to 2 375 the number of land and environmental defenders documented as killed or disappeared since the organisation began tracking cases in 2012.

“Every one of these deaths represents an attempt, in the most brutal fashion, to impose a chilling effect on movements that resist environmental and human right abuses,” the report said. “We remember the families, friends and communities who have been left devastated by each attack.”

Global Witness’ documentation of 124 killings last year represents a decline from 142 killings and four disappearances in 2024 and 196 killings in 2023.

However, the organisation cautioned against interpreting the decline as a positive trend, saying the figures are likely a significant underestimate because many cases go unreported or cannot be verified.

Documentation is particularly difficult in countries affected by armed conflict and mass killings, as well as in repressive contexts where victims and civil society groups risk reprisals for reporting abuses.

Global Witness noted that this is especially the case in Africa and Asia and increasingly in Latin America.

Of the 15 countries where killings were documented, 10 were classified as repressed by Civicus Monitor, while Nicaragua was classified as “closed” - its most restrictive category.

The killings, the report noted, are only the most extreme form of reprisals against defenders. Global Witness also highlights a “hidden iceberg” of non-lethal attacks, including criminalisation, threats and smear campaigns.

Social media is increasingly being used to discredit and harass defenders, the organisation said, potentially explaining some of the decline in documented killings as repressive tactics diversify.

Colombia was the deadliest country for the fourth consecutive year, with 39 documented killings, followed by Brazil with 26. Honduras and the Philippines each recorded 12 killings, Mexico 10 and Guatemala eight.