Julius Mkhwanazi fired by Ekurhuleni Metro

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been dismissed by the City of Ekurhuleni after spending about 10 months on suspension.

Mkhwanazi was suspended on 11 November 2025 after an internal audit investigation into allegations of misconduct. The city said at the time that the suspension was an administrative measure intended to protect the integrity of the disciplinary process and was not a finding of guilt.

His dismissal comes as he remains in custody after his bail application was rejected earlier this week in the murder case involving businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Mkhwanazi and five co-accused were denied bail by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. They face charges of murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice in connection with Mbense’s death. The matter was postponed until 24 November for further investigations.

The dismissal brings an end to Mkhwanazi’s employment with the metro while several criminal matters against him remain before the courts.

He has denied the allegations against him.

His disciplinary process at the City had been ongoing for months. In July, the city said the process was at an advanced stage after three senior officials were dismissed in separate disciplinary proceedings linked to allegations surrounding the handling of matters involving Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi had also challenged the disciplinary process in court earlier this year but the Labour Court dismissed his urgent application seeking to stop the proceedings.

His suspension followed allegations that emerged around the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department and testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The city’s decision to dismiss him is separate from the criminal cases against him, which must still be determined by the courts. Mkhwanazi is in custody after failing to secure bail in the Mbense matter, despite being granted bail in other cases.