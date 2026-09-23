Bloodbath as 11 people are shot dead in gang-related feud in KwaMakhutha, outside Durban

Residents of Iziko, an area under the KwaMakhutha township in Durban woke up to shock and disbelief after 11 people were killed on Tuesday night, including among them a pregnant woman. The deceased, who were about 14 in number at the time, are believed to have been cornered at a house where they were apparently having a party.

They were apparently forced into one room where gunmen fired a volley of shots, killing 10 at the scene while another succumbed to gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital.

Of the 14, only three survived what appeared to have been a well-orchestrated hit.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, police were now on the manhunt for the killers.

“The victims, including the woman, died at the scene and the four were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed to gunshot injuries,” Netshiunda explained on Wednesday.

He further stated that preliminary investigations have also revealed that some of the victims were on the radar of crime intelligence in connection with illegal activities.

“The illegal activities cannot be divulged at the moment to protect investigations which have been launched,” he said.

Police also said they do not rule out the possibility that the mass murder was linked to a gang-related feud. On their way out, the gunmen are believed to have set alight a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.