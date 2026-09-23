Local defence industry set for a boom in exports

With the SA defence industry expected to achieve the R70 billion revenue target in five years, a leading manufacturer – buoyed by this year’s five-day Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, in its 13th edition, which finished on Sunday – has predicted a boom in export sales.

Thousands thronged the Waterkloof Air Force Base for a spectacular air, ground, cyber, maritime and space capability display by state and private-owned aerospace; and the defence technologies industry.

Reflecting on the AAD, Daniel du Plessis, Milkor vice president of Africa, said the industry was seeing a boom.

“Since the previous edition of AAD, which has been a massive success, the industry is once again set for a big growth. Last year, the whole SA defence industry exported in excess of R10 billion of equipment to other countries.

“In the build-up to the AAD, we recently held a strategy gathering to discuss the government's response and strengthen collaboration with the industry - enhancing the export figure to reach R70 billion within the next five-year cycle. I firmly believe that we are able to achieve the targets,” said Du Plessis.

He described the AAD exhibition as a landmark and significant event on the African continent, predominantly centred around the South African defence industry, with a few international companies also participating on a large scale.

Milkor has emerged for the fourth time in a row as a diamond sponsor of the event. “What a privilege it has been to be a part of such a magnificent event. We had some great turnouts in the form of African delegations. Even in the light of the African Union meeting taking place in Burundi this week, delegates from many African countries made an effort to come through. We held discussions on tackling the complex security and defence challenges confronting the continent. There has also been some great international participation - both from the industry and defence forces,” said Du Plessis.

Milkor has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Safran, a major French international high-technology group, with operations in aviation, defence and space.

Said Du Plessis: “Since the previous edition of AAD, we have this time been exceptionally privileged. We have launched a few new products and new vehicles specifically. We have moved and shifted the focus to refining our products for operational use - luckily now also having been operationally deployed. We have fostered good relationships with international companies to continue expanding on their operational platform and looking at what the Milkor 380 has to offer. We signed an MOU with Safran, a French company with major defence solutions, electronic warfare capabilities, electronic and systems integration. It is a huge privilege to be associated with such a company.”

The Milkor 380 is a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) designed, developed and manufactured by the South African defence firm.

It is notably the largest drone developed and manufactured on the African continent - primarily designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strike missions.

Milkor has also forged a collaboration with MBDA, a European leader in the design and building of missiles and systems.

“We have some significant skills in this country and we shouldn't stand back and think that we are less than or not able to compete on a global stage. We should actually pursue international cooperation and look at how we can leverage the skills that we have left in this country - advancing forward to generate substantial technological advancements,” added Du Plessis.

The AAD, said Du Plessis, showcased on a larger scale and international level, South Africa’s defence industry capabilities.

“In our two stands, we showed defence solutions across all domains - including air, land, sea and cyber. We focused on the landward systems, including the recently launched Milkor BushCat. The latest variant of the BushCat has essentially also been earmarked for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) – following a recent very competitive bidding process and tender.