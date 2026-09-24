Rot of the top cops

The arrest of the country's second highest-ranking police officer, suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, on charges of rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking has exposed the extent of the rot in the police service.

Sibiya was arrested on Monday, allegedly at a strip club in Sandton.

He appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre pending a bail hearing on 29 September.

He faces five charges, including three counts of sexual grooming, human trafficking and rape.

The state alleges that Sibiya sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl between July and August and raped an 18-year-old woman at a Sandton hotel in May.

The National Prosecuting Authority opposed his release from custody, citing concerns about possible witness intimidation and the possibility of escape if he were held at a police station.

Sibiya has denied wrongdoing and has argued that he is being targeted as part of an internal succession battle in the South African Police Service.

His arrest follows months of allegations against him before the Madlanga commission and Parliament's ad hoc committee.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has accused Sibiya of receiving regular payments from the late Jotham "King Mswazi" Msibi, whom Mkhwanazi has linked to the alleged Big Five criminal syndicate.

Mkhwanazi also accused Sibiya of ordering the transfer of 122 dockets from the Political Killings Task Team to the national police head office.

Sibiya has denied the allegations, describing them as part of an internal battle for control of the SAPS.

He previously accused Mkhwanazi of "jumping the gun" in the contest to become national police commissioner.

Sibiya also acknowledged meeting alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala at SAPS head office while acting as national police commissioner. Matlala had sought assistance over the R360-million Medicare24 medical services contract.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who was allegedly a go-between for Sibiya and Matlala, was arrested in April after police searched his home and allegedly found cash, firearms, ammunition, explosives and sensitive case dockets.

Sibiya has also been accused of receiving 20 impalas from Matlala. He has denied wrongdoing.

The commission's second interim report recommended disciplinary proceedings against Sibiya and Nkosi, as well as the immediate investigation of possible criminal conduct.

Sibiya, the country's second-highest-ranking cop, has since been suspended and is now facing separate criminal charges relating to sexual offences.

The battle for Crime Intelligence

While inquiry into alleged police complicity in organised crime was triggered by allegations surrounding the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, the crime intelligence division has been the most contested space.

Evidence from the commission revealed that suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu disclosed plans to create division with former Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson.

Although Mchunu's letter did not lead to the alleged aim in the SAPS, subsequent evidence before the commission has exposed a bitter struggle over control of the Crime Intelligence division.

During the first week of the Madlanga commission hearings in September 2025, Mkhwanazi pointed to the crime intelligence division as the centre of corruption. He likened it to the time of Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli and accused former police minister Nathi Mthethwa of pressuring him to clear Mdluli of wrongdoing.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo has faced multiple arrests and has been charged with fraud and corruption in connection with the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele as head of Technical Support Services.

The National Prosecuting Authority later withdrew the charges after it found irregularities in the evidence Idac provided.

Suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan has also been implicated in attempts to remove Khumalo from his position.

Testimony before the commission indicated he had a close relationship with Johnson.

Idac investigator Brian Padayachee rejected the existence of an alleged "Khan-Idac cabal".

Prosecutor Drushanta Ramsamy told the commission that Khumalo and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola were targeted in Idac.

Khan was allegedly shot and wounded in an assassination attempt in June, shortly before he was due to testify before the commission.

After a brief discharge he was later readmitted to hospital.

Evidence against him has subsequently been led in his absence.

The commission has slammed Khan for evading testifying before the commission and for providing a backdated medical certificate. The commission has since ordered an independent medical examiner to verify his condition.

Casualties of the Medicare24 fallout

The R360-million Medicare24 contract has become one of the commission's most significant corruption investigations, with a number of senior police officials arrested or implicated in the procurement process.

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who recommended Medicare24 to police staff for wellness checks, was among the officials arrested in the contract which paid out R50 million before it was cancelled.

Matjeng told the commission that she had an on-and-off romantic relationship with Matlala and acknowledged receiving expensive personal gifts from him. She denied receiving corporate kickbacks.

Several high-ranking brigadiers, colonels and members of the SAPS bid adjudication committee have been included in Matlala's co-accused, facing corruption, fraud and money laundering-related charges.

National police commissioner Masemola was also implicated and included in Matlala's 17th co-accused. The charges against Masemola were subsequently withdrawn by the NPA, which cited a lack of reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

Investigations into the contract were initiated by Mchunu, with witnesses alleging this came after a fallout with Matlala who had refused to fund his presidential campaign.

The blue-lights scandal in Ekurhuleni

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi (subsequently fired) has become another prominent figure caught up in investigations after evidence was presented before the commission.

The commission heard allegations that Mkhwanazi facilitated arrangements under which private security vehicles linked to Matlala were registered as municipal vehicles and fitted with emergency blue lights.

Mkhwanazi acknowledged a close working relationship with Matlala but denied installing blue lights on private vehicles or authorising the use of municipal branding.

He was arrested in April in connection with allegations that he helped former Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla evade a reckless-driving charge by arranging for a civilian to appear on his behalf.

They were both released on R50 000 bail.

In July, Mkhwanazi was arrested for the second time, alongside former city manager Imogen Mashazi, former head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and head of legal Kemi Behari, for protecting the EMPD deputy chief from disciplinary proceedings.

Mkhwanazi was arrested again in July in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones worth R14.9 million.

Investigators allege that he directed a rogue unit in an operation to unlawfully seize the stones, which have not been accounted for.

He was released on bail for the third time.

His fourth arrest was in August and in connection with the 2022 murder of Brakpan businessman Emmanuel Mbense. He was denied bail.

Mkhwanazi was served with a fifth arrest warrant, alongside Matlala, in the blue-lights scandal.

He was subsequently granted R10 000 bail in the blue-lights case but remains in custody.

Police have also raided the KwaZulu-Natal home of Mchunu, who is on special leave.

On Monday, police executed two search and seizure warrants at houses belonging to Mchunu and Sibiya. It was the second time police had confiscated electronic devices from their homes.

More than a year of testimony at the Madlanga commission has exposed widespread corruption of South Africa's top cops and has since collaborated Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations of systemic infiltration by criminal syndicates into the police service.