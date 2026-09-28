23-year-old woman shot dead on her way to work in Tembisa

A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Temong Section, Tembisa, while reportedly on her way to work early on Monday.

The woman was shot at about 5.45am on Mapungubwe Street during what police are investigating as an alleged robbery.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the woman had been on her way to work when she was attacked.

“Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder and robbery following the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in Temong, Mapungubwe Street, Thembisa, this morning while on her way to work. Her belongings were taken,” Muridili said.

The woman has been identified, although police have not yet released her name as her family needs to be notified. No arrests have been made and investigators are following up on leads.

Her death comes as communities across Ekurhuleni grapple with a series of deaths involving women whose bodies have been discovered in parts of the metro over the past two months.

The latest incidents have also included two bodies discovered over the weekend.

On Saturday, 26 September, the body of a woman was found at Mooifontein Cemetery in the Vusimuzi section of Tembisa. Police confirmed the discovery and launched an investigation. The woman was later identified as Ntombifuthu Nxumalo. A suspect has since been arrested in connection with her murder.

The next day, Sunday, 27 September, police confirmed the discovery of another woman’s body in veld near Rhokana Road in Springs. The woman, who is believed to have been about 20 years old, had not yet been identified at the time of reporting.

The discovery brought to 11 the number of women whose bodies have been found in Ekurhuleni since July and which form part of the broader investigation.

Earlier in September, the body of 28-year-old Gracious Nkomo was found partially clothed near Voortrekker Road and the R21 in Kempton Park on 10 September. Her family identified her at the Germiston Mortuary on 17 September.

The body of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo was also discovered in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, on 12 September, three days after she went missing following an afternoon run. Her death has contributed to growing concerns among women in the area about their safety.

The cases has stretched across Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Clayville, Kwa-Thema, Dawn Park, Tembisa and Springs.

The latest shooting in Temong has added to the unease in Tembisa, particularly as it occurred just days after the discovery of a woman’s body in the area.

However, police have stressed that there is no confirmed link between Monday’s shooting and the other cases.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about Monday morning’s shooting to contact their police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.