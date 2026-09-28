Motive unknown in four mass shootings that have left 45 dead

Provincial multidisciplinary teams have been established to investigate mass shootings in Gauteng (18), KwaZulu-Natal (11) and the Western Cape (16) as investigators work to establish the motives behind the attacks and whether they are linked or separate incidents?

The latest mass shooting occurred at the Wedela tavern on the West Rand in Gauteng, where 18 people were killed and 18 others injured. Seventeen people died at the scene and the 18th victim died in hospital on Monday.

The gunmen reportedly entered the tavern and opened fire on patrons before robbing them of their cellphones. Two vehicles were set alight before the attackers fled in unidentified vehicles.

The South African Police Service said investigators had recovered a clear photograph of eight suspects.

On Monday, the police moved to a second crime scene where they found forensic evidence.

Police are investigating whether the attack was linked to violence between rival illegal mining groups. This follows a violent clash between zama-zamas in the area in August.

Gauteng deputy police commissioner Fred Kekana said the shooting appeared to be an act of retaliation linked to an earlier shooting at the same tavern in August. One of those killed on Sunday was wanted in connection with that incident, he said.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Tommy Mthobeni has established two investigative units in the past week — one to probe the Wedela shooting and another to investigate a suspected serial killer case in Ekurhuleni where 11 women have been murdered recently.

On the same night as the Wedela shooting, three separate attacks in Cape Town left 16 people dead.

Four people were shot while seated outside a property on Mthuma Street in Khayelitsha, two were killed in Joe Slovo informal settlement and 10 were shot at a shisanyama in Lwandle.

Police are investigating business rivalry as a possible motive for the Lwandle shooting. Investigators are also examining reports that patrons had been buying cheaper alcohol elsewhere and bringing it to the establishment, potentially fuelling tension. The investigation has not yet established a clear motive or suspects.

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi established a specialised multidisciplinary team led by serious violent crime detectives to investigate the Lwandle attack.

Dyantyi said investigators were exploring business rivalry as a possible motive.

The spate of shootings began in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, 22 September, when 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were shot dead inside a house in KhaMakhutha. Three survived and are in hospital.

Residents have linked the killings to suspected drug syndicates and territorial disputes among drug dealers. Police also said several of those killed were on the police wanted list.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane ordered the immediate activation of a 72-hour tracking operation and condemned what he described as the "senseless taking of human lives".

Investigators are expected to establish whether the shootings are connected or represent separate outbreaks of organised and retaliatory violence.