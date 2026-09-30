Galloway hails SA’s ‘second age of greatness’

Asked why he described Israel’s actions as genocide, Galloway pointed to what he said was an intention to remove Palestinians from their land.

“It’s genocide because it is the avowed intention of the occupation of Palestine to disappear all of the Palestinians,” he said.

He contrasted this with apartheid South Africa, where the economy depended on black people as workers and consumers.

“When apartheid ruled here, they needed the black people as a labour force, and as customers, as a consumer base,” he said.

In Palestine, he argued, the objective was to possess the country while excluding its people. He linked the destruction in Gaza to the displacement of Palestinians and the generations who had subsequently lived in refugee camps or exile.

“They intend to deport or destroy all of the Palestinians,” he said.

Galloway recalled meeting a Palestinian family from Jaffa while on a speaking tour in Yellowknife, Canada. Their distance from home illustrated the reach of Palestinian displacement, he said.

His argument about genocide rested on the intention he attributed to the occupation, rather than on the scale of destruction alone. The question of whether the evidence establishes the specific intent required under the Genocide Convention remains before the court.

South Africa submitted a further dossier to the ICJ in August, alleging that Israel had failed to comply with its provisional orders. The international relations department said the submission reaffirmed the country’s commitment to international law and multilateral institutions.

Galloway also portrayed American pressure on South Africa as punishment for its stance on Palestine. He argued that Washington’s support for Israel made South Africa’s intervention a challenge to both countries.

“The United States and Israel have become the same thing,” he said.

Their strategic interests had become so closely aligned, he argued, that debating which was acting as the other’s proxy no longer adequately described the relationship. He placed South Africa’s court action within a broader struggle over whether countries in the Global South could hold powerful states and their allies accountable.

Ridley said Palestine had also exposed failures in Western journalism, particularly in the language used to report deaths and destruction.

“Words are the tools of our trade, and we have to use them correctly,” she said.

She criticised descriptions of Palestinians “losing” their children or their lives, arguing that such language obscured the violence responsible for their deaths.