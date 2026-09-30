Information Regulator to engage Gauteng over e-Panic Button data breach

The Information Regulator is to engage the Gauteng department of e-Government over a reported security breach involving the province’s e-Panic Button, after confirming that it has not received a notification of the incident from the department.

Regulator spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi told the Mail & Guardian: “Given the severity and sensitivity around the alleged security compromise, we will engage with the responsible party (eGovernment Department) to establish details around the alleged breach and urge them to adhere to the provisions of Popia [Protection of Personal Information Act] when a body experiences a security compromise,” Zondi said.

The regulator was also empowered to issue an information notice to obtain details it needed to determine how to proceed, she said.

The development follows a recent investigation by GroundUp, which found that the database behind Gauteng’s e-Panic Button app had been left unsecured, exposing crime reports and personal information linked to people who had used the platform.

GroundUp reported that the exposed information included names, phone numbers, email addresses, vehicle registration numbers, GPS coordinates and movement histories, as well as the contents of crime reports and photographs.

Some reports concerned domestic violence and assault. The investigation also found that more than 5 000 crime report images were exposed to the internet.

GroundUp said it alerted the Gauteng government and Evolve Value Added Services, the company involved in the development of the platform, on 21 September. Evolve responded and subsequently fixed the reported vulnerabilities.

The Democratic Alliance subsequently said it would report the matter to the Information Regulator and called for the Gauteng department of e-Government to appear before the legislature’s portfolio committee.

DA Gauteng spokesperson on e-Government Michael Waters said the party wanted answers about how long the information had been exposed, whether it had been accessed by unauthorised people and whether access logs had been independently examined.

Waters said residents reporting domestic violence, assault and other serious crimes needed to be able to trust that the information they provided to the government would be protected. He said someone reporting an alleged abuser could potentially have had their identity, location, movements and crime report exposed.