Brown Mogotsi back in court as defence seeks more evidence before trial

Brown Mogotsi is back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday as his legal team pushes for additional information from the state before the criminal case proceeds to trial.

Mogotsi, who describes himself as a political fixer, is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, perjury and defeating the ends of justice. The charges stem from allegations that he staged an assassination attempt against himself in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in November last year.

The latest proceedings follow Mogotsi’s appearance in court on 1 October, when the matter was postponed until 7 October. During that appearance, his lawyers served the state with a notice seeking further particulars and additional evidence. The defence argued that the information was necessary to properly prepare Mogotsi’s case.

Among the information sought are cellphone records and employment records relating to state witness A5. The defence is also seeking proof of residence for witnesses A5 and A6, unredacted witness statements and images extracted from video footage recorded at the scene of the alleged shooting.

The defence has indicated that the cellphone records are important in testing the credibility of witnesses who allegedly have information about the November 2025 incident. The state is expected to respond to the requests during Wednesday’s proceedings. The case has been delayed as the parties address the disclosure of evidence, with the court previously expected to focus on arrangements to set a trial date.

Mogotsi has remained in custody since his arrest in May. The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court dismissed his fourth application for bail on 22 September. The court found that the addresses Mogotsi provided did not amount to new facts and concluded that he remained a flight risk.

The state has previously alleged that he attempted to escape from custody. Mogotsi has denied planning an escape.

The prosecution alleges that Mogotsi staged the Vosloorus shooting and subsequently misled police about what happened.

The National Prosecuting Authority has said he faces charges arising from the alleged incident, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and perjury.