Palestinian minister briefs Arab diplomats in Pretoria

Palestinian Local Government Minister Sami Hajjawi has briefed Arab diplomats in South Africa on forced displacement, starvation and what he described as attempts to erase Palestinian identity under Israeli occupation.

Hajjawi, who is leading an official Palestinian delegation to South Africa, addressed the Arab Ambassadors’ Council at the League of Arab States Mission in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Hajjawi spoke about forced displacement, torture and starvation facing Palestinians, as well as what he described as the crime of apartheid. He also highlighted the resilience of Palestinians under occupation.

Arab ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and their right to freedom and an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hajjawi’s visit comes as South Africa continues its diplomatic and legal support for Palestine, including its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

South Africa instituted proceedings against Israel under the Genocide Convention in December 2023 over its military campaign in Gaza and has since sought additional provisional measures from the court.

The Arab Ambassadors’ Council meeting was chaired by Algerian ambassador Ali Achoui and opened by United Arab Emirates ambassador Mahash Saeed Al-Hameli, dean of the Arab diplomatic corps in South Africa.

Palestinian ambassador Hanan Jarrar and Reyad Al-Akbari, head of the League of Arab States Mission in Pretoria, also attended.

The council later discussed strengthening Arab-South African relations and agreed to visit the African Union Development Agency, AUDA-NEPAD, in Centurion on Monday.