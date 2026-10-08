Situation turns volatile in Durban as anti-illegal immigration protesters torch several vehicles and looted shops

While a strong contingency of protesters managed to halt operations at the Durban Refugee Centre, the situation escalated into a bloody battle between foreign nationals and locals.

The tense standoff spilled over to the Durban City centre where several vehicles were set alight and shops looted. Although not immediately confirmed by the KwaZulu-Natal police, the protesters comprising mainly March and March activists, IFP, ActionSA and MK party supporters were reacting to the shooting and killing of the marchers.

Police had to cordon-off the busy Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street and Brook Street in Durban to prevent running battles between foreign nations and locals.

The marchers subsequently divided themselves in small splinter groupings pelting shops with stones. Earlier in the morning police had to use hand grenades to separate the groups to avoid clashes between foreign nationals and locals.

The foreign nationals had been queuing on Che Guevara Road hoping to apply for asylum, but they were blocked by angry protesters.