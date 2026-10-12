Controversial socialite and businessman Thami Ndlala has been arrested. Ndlala is the husband of flamboyant Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago.

The cops swopped on him just outside court 20 of Randburg Magistrates Court. He tried to run away but SAPS officers caught up with him and bundled him into a police vehicle.

He was in the domestic court for the protection order matter as applied for by Blue Mbombo.

He is charged with intimidation and extortion, charges that he claimed last week in social media were dropped.

Chris Molefi, the lawyer representing the parties in the Thami Ndlala / Blue Mbombo matter, advised that he has not been given any instructions to speak to the media at this stage.