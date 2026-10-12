Three accused face charges over the sale of Tsontso’s smartwatch

Three men have appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court over the alleged handling and resale of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo’s smartwatch, with the state alleging that the device was bought for R900 before being sold in transactions worth R4,000.

Kenneth Chibuzor, Stephen Mahlakwane Sekhukhune and Danial Anthony Moat face charges relating to the alleged theft and handling of the device, including money laundering and the alleged possession or receipt of stolen property. Chibuzor also faces charges relating to alleged contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Chibuzor operated a second-hand goods shop in Kempton Park and allegedly bought the smartwatch from an unidentified individual for R900 without obtaining and recording the identification details and transaction particulars required by law.

The state alleges that Chibuzor sold the device to Sekhukhune on 10 September 2026. Sekhukhune allegedly registered the smartwatch to his Gmail account that day, after Moselakgomo’s profile information and settings had been erased.

Sekhukhune then allegedly sold the watch to Moat for R4,000. Moat is accused of advertising it on social media before selling it to a fourth individual for the same amount.

The fourth individual has not been charged. The NPA said there was insufficient evidence linking the person to the alleged offences.

Chibuzor faces charges relating to alleged contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act, money laundering and theft. Alternatively, he faces charges of possessing goods reasonably suspected to have been stolen or receiving stolen property without reasonable cause to believe that the seller was entitled to dispose of it.

Sekhukhune and Moat face charges of money laundering and theft, alternatively, possession of or receiving stolen property.

The allegations against Chibuzor include the way he allegedly acquired the smartwatch and his failure to record the required transaction details. The charges against Sekhukhune and Moat relate to the subsequent transactions involving the device.

The matter was postponed to 19 October 2026 for Chibuzor’s bail application. The court also ordered that his immigration status be verified. The NPA identified him as a Nigerian citizen.

The NPA said it remained committed to holding accountable those who allegedly benefit from criminal activities and ensuring that justice is served for victims and their families.