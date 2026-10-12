Tsontso suspect due in court as police pursue stolen property lead

Police have made an arrest in connection with property allegedly belonging to murdered runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo. The suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 October.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the arrest in a statement, saying the suspect would probably face a charge of possession of stolen property. Investigations into Moselakgomo’s murder are continuing.

The court appearance comes as investigators work to establish the significance of the recovered item and whether further evidence can link the suspect to her death.

Police have not disclosed what the item is, how it was recovered or the circumstances that led to the arrest. It is also unclear whether the suspect’s arrest has produced additional leads in the murder investigation.

The distinction between the suspected possession of stolen property and a murder charge is central to the case. While the reported recovery could provide investigators with a line of enquiry, it does not establish that the suspect was involved in Moselakgomo’s killing.

The suspect’s appearance is expected to clarify the charge he faces and the next steps in the legal proceedings. However, the outcome of the court appearance and any further evidence presented have yet to be confirmed.

Moselakgomo, 38, was murdered after leaving her home in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, to go for a run in September. Her murder drew national attention amid investigations into the deaths of several women in Ekurhuleni.

The government subsequently brought together a multidisciplinary team to investigate the killings and examine possible connections between the cases. Authorities have cautioned against assuming that all the deaths were committed by one perpetrator.

For Moselakgomo’s case, the immediate question is whether the property-related investigation will help police establish who was responsible for her death.