A recuperating Deputy President Mashatile to take centre stage at Limpopo investment indaba

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the sixth Limpopo Investment Conference and officiate at the launch of the InvestSA One Stop Shop in the province on Thursday – marking one of his busiest official programmes since returning from two months of sick leave.

Last seen in Ivory Park and Thembisa during an ANC door-to-door campaign over the weekend, a recuperating Mashatile had to cancel participation in a party local government election drive in Johannesburg and in his Alexandra political home base.

The Limpopo Investment Conference is being hosted by the Limpopo provincial government and driven by the Limpopo Economic Development Agency, under the theme “From Pledges to Progress: Accelerating Implementation and Unlocking Investment in Limpopo”. It brings together government, investors, development finance institutions and other key stakeholders at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane.

The aim is to strengthen project preparation, facilitate financing and approvals, improve coordination across government and accelerate the implementation of investment projects in the province, translating investment commitments into bankable operational projects.

Since its inception last year, the conference has provided a platform to promote Limpopo as an investment destination, having mobilised capital across strategic economic sectors.

Cumulative investment pledges recorded between 2021 and 2025 totalled R452.38 billion, of which R71.058bn has translated into real investments, contributing to the creation of 23 968 jobs.

The 2026 conference will emphasise converting investment pledges into tangible economic outcomes, strengthening investor confidence and addressing constraints that delay project implementation.

Priority sectors include mining beneficiation, agro-processing, manufacturing, localisation and industrial development, alongside emerging opportunities in renewable energy, automotive industries, legally compliant cannabis-related ventures and digital technology.

At national level, President Cyril Ramaphosa has continued to drive investment initiatives aimed at mobilising R3 trillion in investment by 2030, building on the record of close to R890bn in commitments secured at the sixth South Africa Investment Conference in March this year.