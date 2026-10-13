Recording played in Sibiya bail hearing raises questions about alleged criminal connections

A recording played during former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s bail hearing has brought new allegations about relationships between people linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, police intermediaries and individuals mentioned in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The recording captures a conversation between businessman Serge Cabonge and a man referred to in court as Mr M, the father of one of the complainants in the criminal case against Sibiya.

The State views the recording as relevant to character evidence and its argument that Sibiya could interfere with witnesses if released on bail.

In the conversation, Cabonge discusses his relationship with Matlala and disputes claims about the nature of his dealings with Sibiya. The recording also refers to a man identified as “Fani”, who is linked to allegations about police intermediaries and criminal networks.

One of the most significant parts of the conversation concerns Cabonge’s claim that he knew someone who sat on the Madlanga Commission. According to him, Cabonge alleged that this person had advised him to leave the country and would protect him if his name came up during the commission’s proceedings.

The recording also contains references to an alleged vehicle collision and a case Cabonge claimed had been resolved through his connections. The identity of the person allegedly offering protection and the truth of the claims have not been established.

The conversation mentions Tebogo Thobejane, Matlala’s former girlfriend, and includes speculation about what she might have known about the alleged killing of whistleblower Babita Deokaran. The claims remain unverified and do not establish a connection between Tobejane and Deokaran’s murder.

The recording became the subject of a dispute between the state and the defence over its relevance to the bail application.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Nokukhanya Ndlovu, was called to identify the speakers. She confirmed that the recording featured Cabonge and Mr M.

The defence argued that the witness could identify the speakers but could not explain the meaning of a conversation in which she had not participated. “You can’t take out one clip,” the defence argued, maintaining that the recording had to be considered alongside the wider sequence of communications.

The defence also argued that the recording had been forwarded to Sibiya’s wife, Sizakele Dlamini, and formed part of an alleged attempt to pressure her over money or the withdrawal of the case.

The dispute follows earlier evidence about communications between Mr M and Dlamini. In an affidavit previously read in court, Dlamini described concerns about Mr M’s conduct and his claims to possess recordings and information about Sibiya. Mr M has reportedly said he kept records of meetings and communications.

The State has argued that the recordings are relevant to concerns about possible witness interference. The defence disputes the interpretation placed on them and has called for the wider context to be considered.

Sibiya’s bail application was postponed to Wednesday after a dispute arose during the evidence proceedings over a voice recording played in court.