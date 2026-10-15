R73K relocation row lands in court

The University of KwaZulu- Natal-based Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA (Caprisa), led by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, has been accused of failing to fully pay its communications boss without following proper procedure.

Former Caprisa head of communications Sinenhlanhla Jimoh is fighting the centre over its failure to pay more than R73 000 for expenses she incurred after moving from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg to eThekwini, Durban.

In papers filed in the Labour Court in Durban, Jimoh says she left a permanent position at the NICD and relocated to Caprisa in January 2024. The centre has applied to the court to have the matter postponed indefinitely due to its lawyer’s illness.

The lawyers say the attorney involved in the matter is unable to file an affidavit.

“Given the sudden hospital admission and medical procedure that (Michael) Maeso had to attend, I advised the plaintiff’s (Jimoh’s) attorneys of this on Monday, October 12, 2026 at 09h28 and indicated that Maeso would not be able to attend to the matter on Thursday and requested that the matter be adjourned to a date to be agreed between the parties,” Caprisa’s court application states.

In addition, the letter further outlined that it would not be feasible for Caprisa to find an alternative counsel who would be adequately briefed on the matter and appear for the trial at such short notice.

“Notwithstanding the reasonable request, the plaintiff (Jimoh) refused to consent to the postponement because they had already incurred travelling and accommodation costs. “Furthermore, the plaintiff alleged that the postponement would be prejudicial to her as she is currently unemployed.

“Consequently, the plaintiff indicated that she would be opposing the application for postponement,” read the papers.

Caprisa said that no alternative counsel or attorney could be found to take over the matter and familiarise themselves with the matter within three days.

“It would also be impractical for a new counsel or attorney to be adequately briefed with the matter, consult with witnesses and appear on Thursday, October 15, 2026,” the centre argued.

Caprisa added that Maeso had a consulted witnesses in the matter and read the documents filed in preparation for the trial.

The centre insisted that it has always intended to proceed with the trial.

“This is evident from the fact that shortly after settlement discussions were not successful between the parties, the defendant (Caprisa) took steps to serve and file its trial bundle. The trial bundle was served on the plaintiff’s attorneys on October 9, 2026. The plaintiff’s attorneys were informed of Maeso’s sudden hospital admission as soon as it was discovered in order to mitigate costs,” Caprisa said.

However, according to Caprisa, Jimoh was not prepared to consent to the postponement.

“It is submitted that at that point when the plaintiff was informed of Maeso’s hospital admission, the plaintiff and her attorneys could have cancelled their flights and accommodation to a date to be agreed between the parties.

“This would have saved legal costs, including the costs to be incurred as a result of this application and the appearance on Thursday (October 15),” Caprisa insisted.