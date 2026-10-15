Shadrack Sibiya to remain in custody as bail judgment postponed

Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya will remain in custody after the Randburg Magistrate’s Court postponed judgment on his bail application to Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

The decision was announced on Thursday, 15 October, after Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said she needed more time to consider the documents submitted during the proceedings. Sibiya remains detained at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

The State is opposing his release, arguing that he could flee the country, intimidate witnesses or interfere with evidence if granted bail. Prosecutors have also raised allegations that Sibiya threatened the father of a 16-year-old girl whom he is accused of sexually grooming.

His defence has argued that he is neither a flight risk nor a threat to witnesses. His lawyer has also raised concerns about his health and challenged aspects of the State’s evidence, including the human trafficking allegations. The court’s forthcoming decision will determine whether he can be released while his criminal case continues, not whether he is guilty or innocent.

The latest development follows Sibiya’s resignation from the South African Police Service (SAPS) on 12 October, shortly after disciplinary proceedings against him began. SAPS confirmed that his employment ended with immediate effect and classified his departure as a dishonourable discharge because disciplinary proceedings were pending.

The internal disciplinary matter relates to allegations that emerged during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is examining alleged corruption and criminal networks within the criminal justice system. His resignation does not resolve the separate criminal charges he faces.