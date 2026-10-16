Suliman Carrim arrested at OR Tambo for evading Madlanga subpoena

North West businessman and former ANC regional treasurer Suliman Carrim has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission while under subpoena.

Carrim missed four scheduled appearances before the commission, citing medical reasons for his absences in April, June and July. Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga ordered him to appear on 14 August.

After Carrim failed to appear and refused to undergo an independent medical examination, Madlanga laid criminal charges against him.

The 49-year-old was arrested on Thursday evening by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team while travelling with his family, moments before boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates.

The police intercepted Carrim at the airport after he was flagged in a separate investigation.

He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with his absence at the Madlanga Commission.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the police cold case unit had flagged Carrim.

“He was flagged by our cold case unit on charges of fraud and corruption that are under investigation that relate to the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in the North West province,” she said.

During Friday’s court proceedings, the state requested more time to complete its bail investigations, including verifying Carrim’s residential address.

Carrim’s legal team disputed claims that he posed a flight risk. His lawyers argued that he had a return ticket dated 28 October and was travelling on a religious pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia via Dubai.