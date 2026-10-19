Ballito drug bust: Suspect arrested with drugs worth R1-million

A 43-year-old undocumented foreigner has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on suspicion of dealing in drugs after police seized narcotics worth more than R1-million in Ballito.

The provincial drugs and firearms unit conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the upmarket North Coast suburb on Sunday.

“Police officers had received intelligence about an individual who was allegedly distributing drugs in and around the area. Members held observation posts in Ballito and monitored the area until the targeted person was identified,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Magwaza, the provincial police spokesperson.

Magwaza said the suspect was found in possession of 500g of crystal methamphetamine, 4kg of methcathinone, 2kg of cocaine powder, 12 packs of small glass bottles and nine cellphones.

The drugs have an estimated street value of just over R1-million.