‘Not back for revenge’, says Masemola as he resumes police chief role

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has returned to office, saying he intends to unite the South African Police Service (SAPS), restore public confidence and focus on fighting crime rather than pursuing those he believes might have wronged him.

Masemola resumed his duties on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted his precautionary suspension following the withdrawal of criminal charges against him.

“I’m here not to go after people; I’m here to do my work,” he said.

Masemola said the SAPS had internal processes to address management challenges and that his priority was to clean up the organisation and restore public confidence.

“I return ready to work with all of you. I’m not here to avenge revenge. I am here to lead an organisation that must deliver service to the people of this country.

“Let’s concentrate on the bigger role and have an understanding that the role that we have been given is a borrowed authority given by the people of this country,” he said.

Masemola was charged on 21 April with four counts of contravening section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act in connection with the R360 million Medicare24 health services contract. He was added as the 17th co-accused in the case involving Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who has been accused of leading a criminal enterprise.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court withdrew all criminal charges against him on 22 September, following an instruction from National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency President Ramaphosa for his decision to lift my temporary suspension following the withdrawal of charges by the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority],” Masemola said.

He said his reinstatement reaffirmed the rule of law, institutional integrity and the national interest. He added that the events surrounding his suspension had tested the faith and resolve of the police service.

“It is in this spirit that I return to office determined to unite the organisation, strengthen its institutional integrity and advance our constitutional responsibility to serve and protect the people of South Africa,” he said.

Masemola’s deputy, Shadrack Sibiya, resigned from the SAPS on 12 October, during his disciplinary hearing related to allegations that surfaced at the Madlanga Commission. Sibiya is facing separate sexual-related charges and has been remanded at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.

Masemola defended the work of rank-and-file police officers, saying misconduct by some members should not overshadow the efforts of the majority.

“The dedication of the majority of members must never be undermined by misconduct of the few. Yes, let’s deal with those who commit misconduct but the greater majority of the members of the South African Police Service, they are doing their work out there,” he said.

He cited people’s ability to withdraw cash from ATMs and shop for groceries as evidence that police were contributing to public safety, while acknowledging that much more needed to be done.

Masemola stressed that the SAPS was bigger than any individual and that its constitutional mandate had to take precedence over personal interests.

He said he had maintained confidence in the legal process to resolve the charges against him and remained committed to the rule of law.

“I acknowledge the past. But I will not allow the past to distract us from going forward. My focus is on leadership and institutional renewal and improving the capacity of the SAPS to deliver service, which is a fight against crime.”

He called on senior police management to demonstrate discipline and work together, saying a strong police service could not be built around personal interests.

Masemola thanked acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane for serving in the role during his suspension.

He noted that his suspension had occurred during the annual performance plan cycle and said police officers needed to meet the targets set out in the plan.

“We are also looking forward to the final report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the recommendations it will make to strengthen accountability, address systemic weaknesses and advance necessary reforms within the South African Police Service,” he said.

Masemola said resources would be directed towards frontline officers and police stations, including the provision of equipment and other tools of the trade, as well as the recruitment of new police trainees.

He also announced that the SAPS would begin assessing its readiness for the upcoming local government elections, with Gauteng first on the schedule on Monday.

“I will call upon those who are engaging in campaigns to exercise patience so that everybody can exercise his or her democratic right to campaign and make sure that the elections take place peacefully,” he said.