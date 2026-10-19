Two granted bail in case involving slain runner’s smartwatch

Two of the three men accused in a case involving the smartwatch belonging to slain runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo have been granted bail, while the first accused remains in custody as the state seeks to verify his immigration documents.

The matter was heard at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where proceedings were postponed allowing further investigations into outstanding documentation and the circumstances of a minor child linked to the first accused.

The state told the court that it was still trying to obtain original documents, including the first accused’s passport and immigration-related paperwork. The defence said it understood that the documents had been handed in at a police station but could not access the originals.

The investigating officer was expected to follow up with the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria to trace the documents and verify their authenticity.

The state also sought further information to verify details relating to the first accused’s alleged spouse or partner, including contact details needed to establish the person’s identity and conduct the necessary checks.

The court heard that a minor child, understood to be the first accused’s child, had been staying with a friend of the accused since his arrest. The state said it needed the child’s birth certificate to establish the child’s details and verify the current living arrangements.

The magistrate stressed that the child’s welfare had to be considered. Social services might need to assess the situation and help ensure appropriate arrangements were made.

The first accused remains in custody pending the verification of the outstanding documents. The other two accused, who have been granted bail, will return to court on 9 December for further investigations.

Their bail was extended on the existing conditions, which include travel restrictions and a requirement to remain in contact with the investigating officer.