Budget 2026: Godongwana announces R10bn in temporary fuel relief

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced R10 billion in temporary fuel relief, offering households some respite from rising costs as the national treasury cuts its growth forecast and warns that part of the revenue supporting additional spending will not last.

The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, tabled on Wednesday, provides more money for provincial and municipal services and places greater emphasis on infrastructure. But the economy is growing too slowly to generate the jobs and incomes needed to ease pressure on households.

The treasury now expects growth of 1.2% in 2026, down from the 1.6% projected in February. It forecasts a recovery to 1.6% next year and 2% in 2029. That leaves the government relying partly on stronger commodity earnings to support its finances while much of the economy struggles to expand.

Higher mining profits can bring in more tax without a corresponding improvement in employment or household incomes.

Dr Elna Moolman, Standard Bank’s group head of South Africa macroeconomic research, said treasury’s focus was shifting towards growth after years spent restoring fiscal credibility and stabilising debt.

The additional revenue was being used to a large extent for infrastructure, which the national treasury expects to support growth and employment, she said. For consumers, the clearest immediate benefit is the reduction in fuel levies.

From 4 November to 1 December, the levy will fall by R1.50 a litre for petrol and R3 for diesel. Smaller reductions of R1 for petrol and R1.50 for diesel will then apply until 5 January.

Someone buying 50 litres of petrol would initially save R75 against what they would otherwise pay. This does not guarantee a R1.50 reduction in the pump price, which will also reflect international fuel prices and the exchange rate.

The larger diesel reduction should ease costs for farmers, freight operators and other businesses. How much reaches consumers will depend on whether businesses pass on the savings and whether other costs continue to rise. Taxi fares and food prices will not necessarily fall.

Moolman welcomed the consumer relief. Its expiry in January, however, means households cannot count on it as a lasting reduction in their transport costs.

Godongwana said R10 billion previously transferred to the Central Energy Fund would be returned to the National Revenue Fund and placed in the contingency reserve to finance the levy reductions.

The arrangement redirects resources to offset the tax revenue the government will forgo. It provides temporary support without creating a permanent commitment to lower fuel levies.

The broader revenue improvement also has limits. The main budget revenue is R54.1 billion above February’s estimate for 2026/27 but the upward revision to gross tax collections accounts for R17.1 billion. The rest includes mining royalties, departmental revenue and national revenue fund receipts, with public entities required to surrender surpluses.

One-off receipts and surrendered surpluses help finance spending now but cannot be assumed to provide the same income every year. The treasury also expects much of the commodity tax improvement to fade over the medium term.

The distinction matters because commitments such as salaries and services must be funded every year, including when mineral prices weaken.