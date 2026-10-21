Media wins sight of SSA’s secrecy application in R12 million state capture fraud trial

The Mail & Guardian, Media24, amaBhungane, Daily Maverick and the Campaign for Free Expression today obtained a redacted copy of the State Security Agency’s application that led to the closure of the trial of two former SSA officials.

This after the M&G, represented by advocate Nicola Soekoe, instructed by Rupert Candy Attorneys Incorporated, intervened as a co-applicant in the matter, seeking supplementary relief calling for access to the prior record and any future record that may be sealed from the public.

The application to have large chunks of the evidence withheld from the public had also been withheld from them.

Patrick Mshothola and Thulani Dlomo, who headed the SSA’s chief directorate for special operations from 2012 to 2017, face charges of theft, fraud, forgery and uttering involving about R12 million.

They were arrested on 30 November 2025. It is the first prosecution of SSA personnel arising from the High Level Review Panel and the Zondo Commission.

The trial, State versus Mshothola and Another (CC 03/2026), began in the Pretoria High Court in the week of 12 October 2026.

On or about 14 October, in response to the State’s section 153(1) application and without notice to the media or the public, the court ordered various restrictions on public access to the trial, including closed proceedings for SSA member evidence, evidence on SSA operational methods and evidence on classified documents.

It also withheld listed documents and kept the record confidential. The supporting affidavit was deposed to by an SSA employee. Three trial days then proceeded in the absence of the media and public. The media’s requests for the application went unanswered.

The media applied to vary the order, arguing that open justice was the rule and secrecy the exception. They also argued that closure required particularised evidence of a real risk of real harm to national security.

They sought the application, redacted copies of the listed documents, redacted transcripts of future closed sessions and notice of any further application to withhold evidence.

The SSA, now a respondent, opposed and counter-applied for the total exclusion of the public and the media for the remainder of the evidence.

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele declined to order the production of the application but discussions between the parties led the SSA to furnish the media with a redacted copy. The media were also shown the index to the disputed documents and told they may access the contract and three invoices.

The judge urged the parties to settle a joint order and adjourned until 3pm for that purpose. The parties did not reach agreement and the matter was postponed until Thursday, 22 October 2026.