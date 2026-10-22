Coast properties caught in court fight

Acourt interdict has halted the planned handover of six coastal properties on KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast, escalating a dispute between Ray Nkonyeni municipality and the national and provincial public works departments.

The Durban high court granted the municipality an interdict on Sunday preventing the departments from handing over or leasing the contested properties to any person or entity pending resolution of the dispute.

The court also directed the parties to deal with their disagreements in terms of section 41 of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act of 2005.

The dispute stems from a 20-year property management agreement signed in 2016, under which the municipality was responsible for managing 15 coastal properties along the Admiralty Reserves between Hibberdene and Port Edward on behalf of the national department of public works and infrastructure.

In June 2025, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson issued a notice terminating the agreement. The termination took effect on 3 August 2025.

On 10 November 2025, Macpherson formally handed over management of the 15 properties to KwaZulu-Natal public works MEC Martin Meyer.

The department cited concerns about lease management, including expired subleases, delays in lease renewals and a lack of security of tenure for commercial tenants. It also said inspections had identified deteriorating facilities, abandoned premises and vandalism.

The latest interdict concerns only six properties contested by the municipality, rather than all 15 properties covered by the original agreement.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the region criticised the municipality’s legal action, accusing it of obstructing investment and threatening tourism-related jobs.

“This is not ‘process’. It is obstruction. It is political sabotage,” said Leon Garbabade, the DA’s mayoral candidate for Ray Nkonyeni.

“It is the kind of behaviour that keeps investment away, kills tourism potential and costs working people jobs before they even begin. Where is the willingness of the Mayor [Zodwa Mzindle] to run to court to get the R102 road fixed?

“Her priorities tell us everything we need to know about the ANC. Destroy jobs and protect ANC cadres. Ray Nkonyeni residents deserve leadership that fights for opportunities, not leadership that blocks them through court tactics.”

Macpherson and Meyer said they would urgently challenge the inter-dict, arguing that the intervention was intended to improve the management of the properties, support businesses and protect jobs.

In a joint statement, the departments said the court order prevented the handover of six lease agreements for strategic state-owned coastal properties, threatening efforts to protect jobs in the area.

The Ray Nkonyeni municipality was established after the 2016 local government elections through the merger of the former Ezinqoleni and Hibiscus Coast municipalities.

Its coastline and beaches, including Blue Flag beaches, make it a popular destination for domestic and international tourists. The municipality includes coastal towns such as Port Edward, Margate, Port Shepstone and Hibberdene.