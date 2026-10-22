R30 million to make Sassa CEO look good

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) chief executive Themba Matlou is accused of approving a R30-million communications and stakeholder engagement tender intended to run for three years from 2025 to 2028, with R29 million allegedly spent in the first year.

Sources told the Mail & Guardian that the contract was being used to influence journalists and discourage reporting that could put Matlou in a negative light.

They said the media briefing sessions, which were organised by Sassa’s chief director of communications, Paseka Letsatsi, had contributed to journalists’ reluctance to publish allegations against the agency’s chief executive.

Invoices the M&G has seen show a batch of payments made to event production company Chulumanco Lilitha within the first year of the contract, totalling R29 038 816.33.

“The media briefing sessions that Paseka has been organising since December 2024, when Matlou was appointed to act as CEO, have everything to do with why journalists are not publishing any story where Matlou is involved,” one of the sources said.

The briefings, allegedly to manage public reporting, began in December 2024, after the then-Sassa CEO, Totsie Memela, was placed on pre-cautionary suspension and Matlou was appointed to act in her position. He was subsequently appointed permanently.

The sources said some journalists had been invited to briefing sessions at hotels across the provinces. During a week in mid-September 2026, Sassa’s executive committee met at the International Convention Centre in East London. A staff engagement session took place at the Regent Hotel, while a media engagement session was held at the Kennaway Hotel.

The sources said the arrangements had created the perception that Matlou and Letsatsi had cultivated relationships with journalists to pre-vent unfavourable reporting about the CEO.

Matlou is also accused of exercising excessive control over Sassa’s bid evaluation committee (BEC), including assuming responsibility for approving the appointment of its members.

An internal memorandum shows that Matlou has taken over BEC appointment approvals under his office.

The source said that gave him the ability to select committee members who would follow his instructions about which service providers should be appointed.

They said that in a previous communications tender in 2021, people associated with Matlou had improperly stored bid documents, which called the integrity of the process into question.

A second source said that allowing a BEC member to retain bid documents could create opportunities for confidential information to be disclosed to preferred bidders, potentially enabling them to adjust their proposals or pricing.

“There have been several allegations of maladministration and corruption against Matlou but he was never held accountable for any of them.

“Investigations against him fell flat for whatever reasons. There are complaints about his conduct that have been reported to the Public Protector and the Public Service Commission but no investigations have been made,” the source said.

Matlou has faced allegations of using state resources for political activities. A 2018 video reportedly showed him campaigning for a position on the Gauteng ANC provincial executive committee, allegedly using state funds while serving as the regional executive manager at Sassa’s Gauteng office.

The Public Protector later cleared him of irregular use of funds.

However, a 2023 Public Protector report found irregularities involving Matlou and other senior officials that cost Sassa R278 million while he was the Gauteng regional executive.

The then-social development minister, Sisisi Tolashe, appointed Matlou to act as Sassa CEO after Memela’s suspension in 2024. President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed Tolashe from her cabinet post in May 2026 after a cascade of high-profile corruption and misconduct scandals against her.

Shortly after she was fired, the ANC integrity commission instructed her to resign as an MP and as head of the ANC Women’s League.

Tolashe faced severe blowback over two luxury BAIC Beijing X55 SUVs, valued at between R400 000 and R500 000 each, which Chinese representatives reportedly donated to the ANCWL.

She faced nepotism accusations for appointing her special adviser’s 22-year-old niece as the acting chief of staff, despite the individual allegedly lacking the necessary experience and lying on her CV.