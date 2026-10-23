Botswana nominates Armenian doctor to lead WHO

Botswana has entered the race for the leadership of the World Health Organisation (WHO), nominating Armenian paediatric oncologist Dr Gevorg Tamamyan to succeed director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whose second term ends in August 2027.

Tamamyan, a professor at Yerevan State Medical University and the editor-in-chief of the oncology news platform OncoDaily, is seeking to lead the world’s foremost public health agency at a time of growing debate over global health governance.

His nomination by Botswana, rather than his native Armenia, has drawn attention to his international campaign strategy and his ambition to build a coalition of support extending beyond national and regional boundaries.

“From day zero, my conviction was very clear and I said it publicly: I wanted to build a true cross-regional nomination. If I could present my vision and earn the trust of countries across different regions, I would run. Otherwise, I would not. That was my conviction and that is what I worked toward,” Tamamyan said.

His nomination by Botswana, he said, reflected a deliberate effort to build support across regions because nationality should not determine who leads global health institutions.

Tamamyan said his bid to lead the WHO followed extensive international consultations involving governments, health officials and professional colleagues as he sought support for his vision for the organisation.

His diplomatic outreach brought him to Botswana in August 2026, where he met President Duma Boko and cabinet ministers to discuss his proposed leadership of the global health body.

“I presented my vision for global health and for a stronger WHO that works for countries and their people. I shared my firm belief that geography must not decide who lives.”

His campaign prioritises stronger national health systems, improved access to medical innovation and expanded healthcare opportunities, particularly for populations facing barriers to essential health services.

Botswana’s involvement in the contest is not without precedent in WHO leadership. The country previously celebrated a major breakthrough when its own Dr Matshidiso Moeti became the first woman to lead the WHO African Region in 2015.

Moeti was nominated by health ministers from the WHO African Region in November 2014 before her appointment was confirmed by the WHO executive board in January 2015. She went on to serve two terms as regional director, placing Botswana prominently on the international public health leadership stage.

Although Moeti’s election was to a regional position rather than the organisation's global leadership, her achievement remains a significant milestone in Botswana’s contribution to international health governance.

In an interview, Moeti said: “I wish the Botswana’s nominee well in his bid for the WHO’s top office.”

Tamamyan’s candidature places Botswana among the countries directly participating in shaping the next chapter of global health leadership.

His candidature will face competition from nominees backed by other governments, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, China, Spain and Indonesia.

The WHO executive board is expected to shortlist and nominate up to three candidates in January 2027, before the World Health Assembly elects the next director-general in May.