Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla back in court over 2021 unrest posts

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has returned to the Durban High Court in connection with social media posts allegedly linked to the deadly July 2021 unrest that followed the imprisonment of her father, former president Jacob Zuma.

The case centres on posts published on her social media accounts during a period of widespread protests, looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The unrest erupted after Jacob Zuma began serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court after refusing to comply with a Constitutional Court order to appear before the State Capture Commission.

Zuma-Sambudla faces three charges, including one count of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and disputes the allegation that her social media activity encouraged violence.

The State alleges that her posts contributed to the escalation of the unrest by encouraging people to participate in the violence. Prosecutors have pointed to messages, images and videos shared on her former Twitter account, now known as X, during the period when parts of the country were experiencing widespread destruction.

Among the posts examined by investigators were messages shared alongside footage of events unfolding during the unrest. The prosecution argues that these communications must be considered within the wider context of the violence and the potential influence of her online following.

However, Zuma-Sambudla has challenged the State's interpretation of her posts. The defence has disputed the suggestion that her online activity directly encouraged criminal acts, making the meaning and context of the messages central to the proceedings.

The July 2021 unrest resulted in more than 300 deaths and extensive damage to businesses, warehouses, shopping centres and public infrastructure. The violence also disrupted supply chains and affected communities, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

The trial raises broader questions about the relationship between social media communication and criminal responsibility. While online platforms allow public figures to communicate directly with large audiences, the case highlights the legal challenges involved in establishing whether particular posts amount to incitement.

For the prosecution, the central issue is whether the evidence demonstrates that Zuma-Sambudla's communications crossed the threshold from political expression into unlawful encouragement of violence. The defence, meanwhile, is contesting the allegations against her.

The proceedings continue as the court considers the evidence presented by both sides. Zuma-Sambudla remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and the charges against her have not been established as fact.