KT Molefe appears in court over DJ Sumbody, DJ Vintos and Armand Swart Murders

The long-awaited murder trial involving businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe is scheduled to begin in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 26 October 2026. The case centres on allegations linking Molefe and three co-accused to several high-profile killings, including those of musician Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka, DJ Vintos and Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Molefe is standing trial alongside Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana. The four accused face 35 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The proceedings are expected to examine the state’s allegations about the connections between the killings and the alleged roles played by the accused.

DJ Sumbody was shot dead alongside his two bodyguards in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on 20 November 2022. His murder shocked South Africa’s entertainment industry, with the musician known for his contribution to the amapiano scene and his work as a businessman. Despite the passage of time, the case has remained in the public eye as investigators worked to establish who was behind the attack.

The state alleges that Molefe was involved in orchestrating the killings with the assistance of his co-accused. Prosecutors are expected to rely on evidence gathered during the investigation, including forensic findings that allegedly connect firearms used in different incidents. The investigation has also drawn links to the murder of DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, and businessman Don Tindleni.

Swart, an engineer from Vereeniging, was shot dead outside his workplace in April 2024. Investigators have reportedly explored the possibility that he was killed in a case of mistaken identity. Molefe was initially arrested in connection with Swart’s murder before investigators allegedly linked him to other killings through forensic evidence.

Molefe was granted bail of R400 000 in October 2025, while his three co-accused remain in custody, according to reports before the trial. The case has also attracted attention following allegations made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, in which Molefe has been linked to a criminal network known as the “Big Five”.