KT Molefe murder trial postponed to July 2027

The murder trial of businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe has been postponed to 19 July 2027, delaying proceedings in a case linked to the killings of DJ Sumbody, DJ Vintos and Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

The matter appeared briefly in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 26 October, but proceedings could not get underway as scheduled. The postponement is linked to a separate case involving two of Molefe’s co-accused, whose ongoing court proceedings need to be concluded before the trial can proceed.

Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana are currently involved in a trial-within-a-trial in a separate matter involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The proceedings in that case must be finalised before the murder trial can move forward. The overlap has delayed the start of the case, which was expected to bring together evidence relating to several high-profile killings.

Molefe appeared alongside Michael Pule Tau, Mabusela and Kekana. The four accused face 35 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The State alleges that the killings are connected and intends to present evidence supporting its case against the accused.

The postponement means the court will have to wait for the separate proceedings involving Mabusela and Kekana to conclude before the matter can progress. Molefe remains out on R400,000 bail, while his three co-accused remain in custody.