Retired isiZulu expert takes stand in Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla trial as Mpofu challenges evidence

A retired isiZulu language practitioner took the stand at the Durban High Court on Monday to interpret social media posts at the centre of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s incitement trial, prompting her lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, to question the need for the testimony and whether it could establish his client’s intentions.

Dr Elli Khumalo-Simelane, a former isiZulu language practitioner at the South African Police Service’s national head office in Pretoria, was called by the state to interpret isiZulu material linked to posts shared during the July 2021 unrest.

One of the posts under scrutiny read: “Mooiplaza, we see you..Amandla!! #Free Jacob Zuma”. The state alleges that Zuma-Sambudla’s social media activity encouraged violence during the unrest that followed the imprisonment of her father, former president Jacob Zuma.

Khumalo-Simelane explained that her responsibility was to interpret the language rather than determine what the author intended to communicate. Mpofu questioned why the state had called her to testify, arguing that her written statement should have been sufficient and that translating a message did not establish the author’s intention.

The dispute over the meaning of Zuma-Sambudla’s posts is not new. Earlier in the trial, social media expert Emma Sadleir testified about the phrase “I see you”, which appeared alongside footage of the unrest. Sadleir explained that the phrase was not always associated with violence and could communicate recognition, admiration or gratitude. The defence has also argued that the phrase could be understood as a greeting in isiZulu.

The latest testimony adds another layer to the state’s case, as prosecutors seek to establish the meaning of the messages shared during the unrest. However, the language practitioner’s role was to interpret the isiZulu material, not determine what Zuma-Sambudla intended to communicate.